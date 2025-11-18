 Ex-President Moon launches book channel on YouTube
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 20:52
Former President Moon Jae-in appears on Pyeongsan Bookstore TV, a YouTube channel he has launched, in this picture captured from the channel on Nov. 18, 2025. [YONHAP]

Former President Moon Jae-in appears on Pyeongsan Bookstore TV, a YouTube channel he has launched, in this picture captured from the channel on Nov. 18, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
Former President Moon Jae-in has launched a book channel on YouTube, where he will regularly appear to introduce and talk about books of his choice.
 
Moon, who led Korea from 2017-2022, appeared on "Pyeongsan Bookstore TV" and recommended several books, including a poetry collection for teenagers.
 

The video footage, uploaded Monday, had hit more than 35,000 views as of late Tuesday afternoon.
 
After leaving office, the former president opened Pyeongsan Bookstore near his residence in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, where he works as the bookstore's keeper.
 
Moon is expected to appear on the YouTube channel on a regular basis to recommend books.

Yonhap
