 Illegal 'club' drug seizures see over sevenfold surge in 5 years: Customs agency
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 12:29
The Korea Customs Service headquarters in Daejeon is seen in this file photo [YONHAP]

The amount of so-called club drugs seized in Korea has increased more than sevenfold over the past five years, customs authorities said Tuesday.
 
A total of 115.9 kilograms (255.5 pounds) of illegal substances, such as marijuana and ketamine, that are commonly used in nightclubs and other entertainment venues were confiscated from January to September of this year, up from 15.8 kilograms in 2021, according to the Korea Customs Service (KCS).
 

The amount seized this year is estimated to be sufficient to supply 2.32 million people simultaneously.
 
Although the total number of seizures decreased from 215 cases to 116 cases over the cited period, the number of large-scale smuggling incidents involving more than 1 kilogram has risen, the agency said.
 
Among the drugs, ketamine has shown the most significant increase, rising from 5.9 kilograms seized in 2021 to 101.9 kilograms this year.
 
The authorities said global drug trafficking organizations appear to be targeting Korea as a new market for ketamine smuggling.
 
"Smuggling of club drugs is a serious crime that targets the young generation, who are responsible for our future," Lee Myeong-ku, a KCS chief, said in a press release. He further pledged to use all available resources to prevent drug smuggling at the border.

Yonhap
