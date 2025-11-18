Korea's daily commute time highest in world at 1 hour and 48 minutes
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 17:06 Updated: 18 Nov. 2025, 17:26
Koreans are spending on average 1 hour and 48 minutes commuting, the longest average time in the world according to a new international study.
The findings come from a joint research team at the Autonomous University of Barcelona in Spain and McGill University in Canada, whose analysis was published in Environmental Research Letters in October.
The study put the global average commute at 1 hour and 8 minutes.
Morocco reported the shortest commute at 48 minutes. Korea’s figure was one hour longer and about 1.5 times the global average.
The study says policymakers and city planners have a key role in cutting transport energy use by encouraging low-energy travel options like walking, cycling or electric public transit.
"The most important finding is that people don't travel less when speed or efficiency increases; instead, they travel farther," said the study's corresponding author, Eric Galbraith.
"Since total travel time is nearly constant," co-author William Fajzel said, "policies that enable people to choose low-energy-per-hour modes of transport will be the most effective for reducing transport energy demand."
The Northeast Agricultural University in Harbin, China, had also found that people who commute more than six hours a week show declines in both physical and mental health indicators.
Health experts say commuters should maintain proper posture during long trips, warning that reclining too far or bending over a smartphone can strain the back, neck and shoulders.
They recommend standing upright before boarding, rotating the waist and neck ten times on each side, and facing forward while opening the chest and extending both arms backward at least five times.
For those who walk to work, choosing a route with trees or grass can help lower stress. The Barcelona Institute for Global Health reported that people who pass through natural environments during their commute show lower stress levels and greater emotional stability than those who do not.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
