Officials to visit Japanese coal mine for recovery of Korean forced laborers' remains

Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 20:26
This image shows a map of the Chosei coal mine in Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture released by a Japanese civic organization during a press conference on Feb. 28. [YONHAP]

This image shows a map of the Chosei coal mine in Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture released by a Japanese civic organization during a press conference on Feb. 28. [YONHAP]

 
Korean officials will visit a wartime coal mine in Japan this week to explore ways to better assist recovery efforts of the remains of Korean forced laborers, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Tuesday.
 
In 1942, a devastating flood at the Chosei coal mine in western Yamaguchi Prefecture killed 183 workers, among which 136 were Koreans who had been forcibly mobilized.
 

Four human bone fragments, including parts of a skull, were recovered at the now-defunct mine in August, renewing interest in recovery efforts.
 
The officials plan to inspect the mine entrances and other key areas during the visit, scheduled for Thursday, and review ways to support the collection of the remains.
 
"We will actively provide support, including coming up with systematic cooperation measures on the recovery of the remains," Vice Interior Minister Kim Min-jae said.

