One dead after three trucks collide inside Goryeong Tunnel 2

Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 14:59
A still from surveillance camera footage shows a truck colliding with two other trucks at Goryeong Tunnel 2 on the Jungbu Naeryuk Expressway on Nov. 18. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Three cargo trucks collided inside Goryeong Tunnel 2 on Tuesday, killing one driver and prompting authorities to shut down traffic in the Jungbu Naeryuk Expressway tunnel, officials said.
 
The collision happened at 12:34 p.m. in the lane toward Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi, around the 58-kilometer (36-mile) mark of the central inland expressway in Seongsan-myeon, Goryeong County in North Gyeongsang, according to the Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters.
 

The impact caused a 5-ton truck to catch fire, and its driver died at the scene. 
 
Firefighters dispatched fire trucks and other equipment and contained the blaze at 1:09 p.m.
 
Given that the tunnel and adjacent road sections were filled with smoke, the Korea Expressway Corporation blocked all traffic toward Yangpyeong at Goryeong Tunnel 2 and directed drivers onto local detours.
 
Police and fire officials say they believe the chain collision led to the fire, but they are still investigating its cause.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags korea highway car accident

