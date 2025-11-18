One dead after three trucks collide inside Goryeong Tunnel 2
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 14:59
Three cargo trucks collided inside Goryeong Tunnel 2 on Tuesday, killing one driver and prompting authorities to shut down traffic in the Jungbu Naeryuk Expressway tunnel, officials said.
The collision happened at 12:34 p.m. in the lane toward Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi, around the 58-kilometer (36-mile) mark of the central inland expressway in Seongsan-myeon, Goryeong County in North Gyeongsang, according to the Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters.
The impact caused a 5-ton truck to catch fire, and its driver died at the scene.
Firefighters dispatched fire trucks and other equipment and contained the blaze at 1:09 p.m.
Given that the tunnel and adjacent road sections were filled with smoke, the Korea Expressway Corporation blocked all traffic toward Yangpyeong at Goryeong Tunnel 2 and directed drivers onto local detours.
Police and fire officials say they believe the chain collision led to the fire, but they are still investigating its cause.
