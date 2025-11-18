Police find two dead in car connected to camping tent near Mount Taebaek

Two people in their 60s were found dead inside a vehicle connected to a car camping tent, triggering a police investigation.According to the Gangwon State Fire Headquarters, an emergency 119 call was received at 2:36 p.m. on Thursday, reporting that “only the sound of a motor can be heard from a vehicle with a car camping tent attached, and there is no sign of movement inside.”The vehicle was parked near the entrance to the Yuil Temple trail on Mount Taebaek in Taebaek, Gangwon.Firefighters dispatched to the scene found a man and a woman, both believed to be in their 60s, inside the vehicle. They were already dead when responders arrived.Police are investigating the exact cause of death, working to confirm the victims' identities and considering the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]