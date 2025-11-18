Rotavirus cases double in two weeks, with norovirus also on the rise
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 15:03
As the flu continues to spread rapidly across Korea, the number of patients infected with rotavirus and norovirus is also increasing, according to health authorities.
Data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Tuesday showed that 54 cases of group A rotavirus infections were reported from Nov. 2 to 8, or in the 45th week of this year.
The total number of cases over the past three weeks rose sharply from 24 in the 43rd week to 46 in the 44th week and 54 in the 45th week — more than doubling in two weeks. The figure for the 45th week was also 58.8 percent higher than that of the same period last year, which had 34 cases.
Rotavirus is one of the main viral causes of gastroenteritis. Symptoms typically appear 24 to 72 hours after infection; include vomiting, fever and severe diarrhea; and last around four to six days.
Most children are infected at least once between the ages of three and five. A majority of patients recover, but severe dehydration can lead to death in extreme cases.
Rotavirus spreads easily through contaminated surfaces such as diapers and toys, making group facilities like newborn units in hospitals, postpartum care centers and day cares particularly high-risk environments. The KDCA currently provides financial support for vaccinations for infants under eight months of age.
Norovirus — often called the “winter food poisoning virus” in Korean — also shows elevated case numbers. Weekly infections have fluctuated but remained high, with 49 in the 43rd week, 77 in the 44th week and 70 in the 45th week.
Although the most recent tally marked a slight drop from the previous week, the number of cases was still 55.6 percent higher than that from the same period last year, which saw 45 cases.
Norovirus is typically transmitted through consuming contaminated food or water but can also spread through contact with infected individuals or aerosolized particles from bodily fluids.
Symptoms usually emerge within 12 to 48 hours and include vomiting and diarrhea, often accompanied by abdominal pain, chills and fever. Cases are particularly prevalent among young children, especially those under six, due to their limited hygiene habits and frequent group interactions.
Both rotavirus and norovirus are most common from November to March. The KDCA expects case numbers to rise in the coming months as winter deepens.
Health authorities advise following basic hygiene practices to prevent infection: washing hands with soap for at least 30 seconds, thoroughly washing and peeling fruits and vegetables and ensuring that food is fully cooked — particularly by using a temperature of at least 85 degrees Celsius (185 degrees Fahrenheit) for more than one minute and drinking only boiled water.
On Monday, the KDCA also reported that the number of suspected influenza cases in the 45th week reached 50.7 per 1,000 outpatients — the highest rate for this period in the past 10 years. Experts warn this year's flu season may last longer than usual and become as widespread as last year's.
BY CHAE HYE-SEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
