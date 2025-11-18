 Police investigate explicit deepfake image and sexual assault threats found on high school classroom computer
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 10:05 Updated: 18 Nov. 2025, 10:09
A deepfake image of a student and a message threatening sexual assault was discovered on a shared classroom computer at a coed high school in Seoul on Oct. 28. The alleged threat is seen in this photo submitted by the victim's family in an episode on JTBC's ″Crime Chief″ that aired on Nov. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Seoul police began an investigation after a deepfake image of a female student and a file containing threats of sexual assault was found on a classroom computer at a coed high school, according to the alleged victim's family.
 
The image and a text file was found on Oct. 28 on a shared classroom computer, the alleged victim’s family member told JTBC general affairs program “Crime Chief” (2014-) in an episode that aired Monday.
 

The photo showed a nude female body with the face of a student in the class. The creator allegedly digitally altered a profile picture from the student’s social media to produce a deepfake image.
 
A memo file found next to the image included graphic threats targeting another girl in the same class. It contained lines such as “I will melt her clothes with chemicals before sexually assaulting her” and “I will kidnap her if I have to in order to rape her.”
 
It also warned that the perpetrator would “film the entire process and distribute it.” 
 
Students in the class reported earlier harassment as well. In September, three female students found liquid believed to be urine on their desks and in their indoor shoes. 
 
One of them later found sexual messages written on her hand mirror, according to "Crime Chief." The victims told teachers they believe the same male student is behind both cases. They said they “have someone in mind as the culprit” but “don’t have decisive evidence.” 
 
The school notified the district education office and police after conducting an internal review. Investigators are carrying out digital forensics on the shared computer and reviewing surveillance camera footage to identify who accessed the device. 

BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
Police investigate explicit deepfake image and sexual assault threats found on high school classroom computer

