Feel wronged? Send a memo…

Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 20:30
 
Korea’s budget review has sparked criticism after the ruling Democratic Party inserted partisan memo-budget items. Alongside moves to restore special activity funds for the presidential office while cutting those for prosecutors, lawmakers added 5.5 billion won each for the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) and the Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU) to cover office lease and facility costs. Since such support had not been provided for years and many smaller unaffiliated unions face greater financial strain, the allocations prompted accusations of political favoritism and raised concerns about fairness in fiscal management. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
