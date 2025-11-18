Tuesday's fortune: Focus on yourself and those close to you
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Change is difficult — don’t force adaptation
🔹 Avoid unnecessary meetings or gatherings
🔹 Rest with a calm mind; avoid heavy tasks
🔹 Pause and reorganize your thoughts
🔹 Stay low-key and avoid standing out
🔹 Choose kind and gentle words today
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 South
🔹 Delegate tasks to the right person
🔹 Adjust your lifestyle to the times
🔹 Let go of things that have already passed
🔹 Predict possible outcomes carefully
🔹 Gather information with diligence
🔹 Offer help — or receive it graciously
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 More branches mean more winds — stay steady
🔹 Empty your mind instead of trying to fill it
🔹 Keep things simple, not complicated
🔹 Stay ahead by acting before others do
🔹 Other people’s successes may appear larger
🔹 Remember: you are unique because you are you
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 East
🔹 Aging is a process of becoming complete
🔹 Your intuition matures with time
🔹 Efforts bring clear rewards
🔹 Blend ideas to create progress
🔹 Support comes from above and below
🔹 Team unity leads to success
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 West
🔹 Listen carefully to what your body tells you
🔹 Stay youthful and optimistic in spirit
🔹 Handle people with subtlety and tact
🔹 Avoid blunt or direct speech today
🔹 Every outcome has a source — look for causes
🔹 Take the other person’s perspective
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Your wisdom shines naturally today
🔹 Blend tradition with modern sensibility
🔹 Plans may proceed smoothly
🔹 Unexpected developments may appear
🔹 Communication with superiors improves
🔹 Try confidently — success is within reach
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Aim for outcomes that offer double benefit
🔹 You may achieve two gains at once
🔹 Enjoy both the process and the reward
🔹 Your role or influence may expand
🔹 Useful information or opportunities arrive
🔹 Expect praise or positive recognition
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Rainbow | 🧭 North
🔹 Spend wisely — use money well
🔹 Don’t hesitate when investing in yourself
🔹 Seeing in person differs from hearing rumors
🔹 Waste is tempting — be mindful
🔹 Appearances may mislead
🔹 Nothing is free — value your efforts
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 East
🔹 Forget your age — live youthfully
🔹 It’s the age of longevity; live boldly
🔹 Today is your youngest day
🔹 Become a “one-source, multiuse” creator
🔹 Don’t delay — act on today’s tasks
🔹 Equip yourself with passion and drive
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Health is your greatest wealth
🔹 Appreciation or recognition may come
🔹 A moneymaking opportunity may arise
🔹 Promising proposals or new visions appear
🔹 Try new things — you’ll grow
🔹 Financial prospects rise
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Live with love, gratitude and hope
🔹 Be loyal to your own needs
🔹 Trust your partner for harmony at home
🔹 Communication strengthens teamwork
🔹 Love today is push-and-pull
🔹 Emotions become deeper and richer
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Comfort comes from what feels familiar
🔹 Old friends and old beverages age well
🔹 Moderate spending keeps life smooth
🔹 Nurture what’s growing — potential blossoms
🔹 Look wide and far — broaden perspectives
🔹 Set a strong intention: today is good for study
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
