Doosan signs Jo Soo-haeng as in-house, Park Chan-ho as outside free agents
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 17:21
The Doosan Bears are moving quickly in the KBO's offseason, securing an in-house free agent immediately after signing an outside one.
Doosan announced on Tuesday that they signed outfielder Jo Soo-haeng to a four-year deal worth up to 1.6 billion won ($1.09 million), including a total salary of 800 million won, a signing bonus of 600 million won and an incentive of 200 million won.
The announcement came four hours after the club said they had made a four-year deal worth up to 8 billion won with free agent infielder Park Chan-ho.
Jo began his professional career after being selected by Doosan in the first round of the second phase of the 2016 KBO rookie draft. He has played 905 games this year, batting .256 with 180 steals.
From 2021 — when he became a regular first-team player — through this year, he has recorded at least 20 steals for five straight seasons, the 15th player in league history to do so, and topped the league last year with 64 steals. His career stolen base success rate stands at 82.2 percent.
“Jo is one of the fastest players in the KBO and brings value in many ways,” a Doosan representative said. “With his high success rate on stolen bases, he greatly expands our offensive options.”
“I never imagined reaching free agency during my career, which makes this even more meaningful,” said Jo. “I sincerely thank [Doosan Group President] Park Jeong-won, [Doosan Bears] President Ko Young-seop and [Doosan Bears] general manager Kim Tae-ryong.
“I’m not that young anymore, so I’ll do everything I can at the plate and on the bases. I’ll also take the lead in guiding my younger teammates.”
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
