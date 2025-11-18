New international enrollees at U.S. universities drop 17% on year as Trump visa policies take hold
Published: 18 Nov. 2025, 17:45
The number of newly enrolled international students at U.S. universities fell 17 percent this fall semester compared to last year — the steepest drop since the Covid-19 pandemic — as tightened visa policies under the Trump administration continue to take a toll.
According to a report released Monday by the Institute of International Education, a nonprofit organization, a survey of 825 U.S. colleges found that enrollment of first-time international students declined by 17 percent this fall. Among the schools surveyed, 57 percent reported a drop in new international students.
When asked about the reasons behind the decline, 96 percent cited concerns over obtaining a visa, followed by travel restrictions at 68 percent, unwelcoming sentiment at 67 percent and the overall sociopolitical environment at 64 percent.
Total international student enrollment, including those in Optional Practical Training programs, fell by only 1 percent. But the decline in new enrollments signals a potential longer-term drop in the overall international student population.
“There are warning signs for future years, and I’m really concerned about what this portends for fall '26 and ’27,” said Clay Harmon, executive director of the American International Recruitment Council.
The findings are seen as evidence of the impact of the Trump administration’s anti-immigration policies. After taking office, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Ivy League universities of being hotbeds of antisemitic protests and revoked large numbers of student visas — not only for those involved in demonstrations, but also for minor infractions such as traffic violations. In August alone, the U.S. State Department canceled more than 6,000 student visas, four times the number from the same period a year earlier.
In May, visa interviews were temporarily suspended amid expanded screening of applicants’ social media. Last month, the administration sparked controversy by announcing a plan to prioritize federal funding for colleges where international students account for less than 15 percent of enrollment.
Bloomberg reported that Asian students were hit hardest. Of the approximately 1.2 million international students in the United States last year, more than half — 629,000 — were from India and China. Indian students made up 30 percent, followed by Chinese students at 23 percent and Korean students at under 4 percent. Compared to the previous year, the number of Indian and Chinese students entering the United States in July dropped by 46 percent and 26 percent, respectively.
Some students opted to defer enrollment or forgo U.S. schools altogether. According to the Washington Post, one Pakistani student who had been accepted to Columbia University chose to attend the London School of Economics and Political Science instead. Another Pakistani student who was admitted to Yale was forced to delay enrollment after being denied a visa.
Observers say the center of gravity in international education may shift from the United States toward Europe and the Middle East.
The drop in enrollment could significantly impact university finances. NAFSA: Association of International Educators estimates that the decline in new international students could cost the U.S. economy $1.1 billion. International students typically pay full tuition without financial aid, making them a critical source of revenue for universities.
The recent increase in H-1B visa fees adds further pressure, as many international faculty members hold this visa type, and it also affects job prospects for international graduates.
Miriam Feldblum, president and CEO of the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, warned that without a clear path to employment after graduation, fewer students may choose to apply to U.S. universities in the first place.
Facing mounting concern from universities, Trump appeared to soften his stance.
"We do have a lot of people coming in from China. We always have, China and other countries,” he said in a Fox News interview on Nov. 11. “We also have a massive system of colleges and universities. And if we were to cut that in half, which perhaps makes some people happy, you would have half the colleges in the United States go out of business.”
He added that the United States could offer up to 600,000 visas to Chinese students.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHANG YOON-SEO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
