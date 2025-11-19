KRX promotes Korea's derivatives market at FIA Expo in Chicago

Korea's main bourse operator, the Korea Exchange (KRX), said Wednesday that it participated in FIA Expo 2025, a major global event on derivative products, to promote the local derivatives market to international investors.The two-day event, which ended Tuesday in Chicago, brought together some 4,000 industry officials, the KRX said in a press release.The event was hosted by the Futures Industry Association (FIA), the world's largest association for derivative products.The KRX said it promoted the accomplishments of its after-hours derivatives market launched in June, as well as the latest reforms in Korea's derivatives market."We plan to strengthen communication with investors and make efforts to increase the competitiveness of the local derivatives market amid growing interest in Korea's capital market in tandem with the local stock market's bull run," the KRX was quoted as saying.The United States is an important market for Korean derivatives, as U.S. investors hold the second-largest number of accounts in the KRX's derivatives market. U.S. investors also ranked sixth in terms of trading value last year, according to the bourse operator.Next year marks the 30th anniversary of the opening of Korea's derivatives market.Yonhap