More in Finance

Kospi opens lower on tech losses, falls below 3,900 for first time in 8 days

Real estate market defies post-Oct. 15 expectations as interest in lower-priced apartments in Seoul surges

Korea scores major legal win in annulment of $216.5M Lone Star order, prime minister says

Korea's digital financial literacy far lower than OECD target: Survey

International body finds for Korea in dispute with Lone Star, annuls settlement ruling