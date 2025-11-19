머스크가 TSMC에 뒤쳐진 삼성에 165억 달러를 베팅한 이유
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 10:56
Samsung lags behind TSMC in chips. So why is Musk making a $16.5B bet on it?
머스크가 TSMC에 뒤쳐진 삼성에 165억 달러를 베팅한 이유
Korea JoongAng Daily 5면
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Elon Musk's recent decision to tap Samsung Electronics for AI5 and AI6 chips for Tesla has come as a surprise, given the lingering technology gap in custom fabrication between the Korean chip giant and Taiwan's TSMC.
tap: 낙점하다
come as a surprise: 예상 밖
lingering: 여전히 존재하는
fabrication: 제조
여전히 반도체 위탁생산 분야에서 삼성과 대만의 TSMC 간 기술 격차가 존재한다는 점에서 볼 때일론 머스크가 최근 테슬라의 AI5와 AI6 반도체 생산 파트너로 삼성전자를 낙점한 것은 예상 밖의 선택이었다.
The Tesla CEO cited a surge in demand for high-performing AI chips essential in self-driving cars, humanoid robots and data centers, but industry insiders say he is ultimately pursuing an end-to-end chip supply chain spanning multiple vendors to secure cost advantages and tighter control.
cite: 언급하다, 설명하다
essential: 필수적인
end-to-end: 전 과정의
테슬라 CEO인 머스크는 자율주행차, 휴머노이드 로봇, 데이터 센터에 필수적인 고성능 AI 반도체에 대한 수요가 급증하고 있다고 설명했지만, 업계에서는 그가 비용 절감과 통제 강화를 위해 전 과정을 아우르는 다변화된 공급망 확보에 나섰다는 해석이 나온다.
"The only option is to go build some, like, very big chip fab," Musk said at a recent shareholder meeting on Thursday when asked about plans for Tesla's own chip factory. "And then you go to solve memory and packaging too."
own: 자체적인
solve: 해결하다
머스크는 목요일 (11월 6일) 주주총회에서 테슬라 자체 반도체 공장 설립 계획에 대한 질문을 받고 “결국 우리가 해야 할 일은 정말로 큰 반도체 공장을 짓는 것 뿐”이라고 말했다. 이어 “그러고 나서 메모리와 패키징 문제도 해결해야 한다”고 덧붙였다.
That vision is some way off, however, as he has only floated Tesla's own chip factory without any indication of concrete plans or a timeline, requiring him to expand orders with Samsung.
way off: 갈 길이 먼
float: (초기 구상 등을) 제시하다
concrete: 구체적인
다만 그 구상은 아직 갈 길이 멀다. 테슬라의 자체 반도체 공장 설립은 구상만 나왔을 뿐, 구체적인 계획이나 일정은 제시되지 않아 당분간은 삼성과의 계약 물량을 확대할 수밖에 없는 상황이다.
It is a shift from the AI5 chip production trajectory Musk discussed earlier when he indicated that Taiwan’s TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, would exclusively handle production. Tesla will instead adopt a dual-track supply chain, splitting orders between TSMC and Samsung to stabilize production and accelerate output.
shift: 변화, 선회
exclusively: 전적으로
split: 분산하다
이는 AI5 반도체 생산을 전적으로 TSMC에 맡기겠다는 초기 계획에서 바뀐 것이다. 생산 안정성과 속도를 동시에 확보하기 위해 삼성과 TSMC 양 사에 주문을 분산하는 이원화 공급 체계를 도입하는 것이다.
According to Musk, AI5 chip samples will roll out next year, with mass production targeted for 2027, followed by AI6 in 2028. The contract between Tesla and Samsung is valued at $16.5 billion for now, but Musk's ambition to build Tesla's AI chip ecosystem could see that figure rise sharply.
roll out: 출시하다
targeted for: ~에 목표로 하다
그에 따르면 AI5 반도체 샘플은 내년에 출시되며, 양산은 2027년을 목표로 하고 있다. 후속 모델인 AI6은 2028년에 양산될 예정이다. 테슬라와 삼성 간 계약 규모는 현재 165억 달러 수준이지만, 머스크가 추진하는 AI 반도체 생태계가 본격화되면 계약 규모는 더 커질 가능성이 크다.
Despite dual sourcing from Samsung and TSMC, Musk insists the capacity will not be enough.
sourcing: 물량 확보
capacity: (생산 등의) 능력
머스크는 삼성과 TSMC 양측에서 물량을 확보하더라도 생산 능력이 수요를 따라가기 어렵다고 말한다.
“It’s basically a money-printing machine for TSMC and Samsung,” he said. “The faster they make the chips, the faster we send them money — but it’s still not fast enough.”
“TSMC와 삼성 입장에서는 (테슬라가) 사실상 돈을 찍어내는 기계나 다름없다. 그들이 반도체를 빨리 생산하면 할수록, 우리는 더 많은 돈을 보내는데, 아직 속도가 부족하다”
Musk’s eventual goal is to build a Tesla-owned mega foundry, consolidating chip design, manufacturing, memory and packaging under one roof — a facility capable of producing up to one million wafers per month.
eventual: 궁극적인
consolidate: 합치다
under one roof: 한 곳에
머스크는 설계부터 제조, 메모리, 패키징까지 반도체 생산의 전 과정을 한데 모은 ‘테슬라 메가 파운드리’를 구상하고 있다. 월 100만 장의 웨이퍼를 생산할 수 있는 시설이다.
Tesla noted that full self-driving (FSD) version 15 will represent the company's biggest upgrade since version 12, integrating much of the robotaxi-grade FSD model into the consumer version of the Optimus V3.
integrate A to B: A를 B에 통합하다
grade: 급, 단계
테슬라는 완전자율주행(FSD) 15 버전이 12 버전 이후 가장 큰 업그레이드가 될 것이라고 밝혔다. 로보택시급 FSD 모델의 상당 부분이 일반 소비자용 옵티머스 V3에 통합된다는 설명이다.
"To ensure the stable implementation of such performance improvements, large-scale AI infrastructure investment is essential," said Lee Ji-soo, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities. "Tesla said it has expanded its AI training infrastructure to the equivalent of 81,000 H100 processors, which proves its focused commitment to improving computing capacity."
equivalent of: ~와 동일한
이지수 한국투자증권 연구원은 “이러한 성능 향상을 안정적으로 구현하기 위해서는 대규모 AI 인프라 투자가 필수적”이라고 말했다. 이어 “테슬라는 3분기 실적 발표에서 전체 AI 훈련 인프라를 H100 GPU 기준으로 환산할 때 총 8만1000개 규모로 확충했다고 발표했고 이는 컴퓨팅 성능 개선에 대한 강한 의지를 보여주는 대목”이라고 덧붙였다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JAE-LIM AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
