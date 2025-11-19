Celltrion to invest 4 trillion won to expand domestic facilities

Celltrion Inc., Korea's leading biopharmaceutical company, said Wednesday it will invest 4 trillion won ($2.7 billion) in the country to expand its domestic facilities amid rising global demand for its products.The large-scale investment follows Celltrion's agreement in September to acquire a U.S. production plant of U.S.-based Eli Lilly for 460 billion won, with the company aiming to complete the deal within the year."The latest plan is part of our strategy to balance investments between domestic and overseas markets. The U.S. plant will meet local demand, while domestic facilities will handle export volumes for non-U.S. markets," Celltrion said in a press release.The company did not provide a timeframe for its domestic investment plan.Celltrion said the U.S. plant acquisition will help hedge tariff risks, complementing earlier measures that include shipping two years' worth of inventory to the United States in advance and expanding local contract manufacturing organization (CMO) partnerships.With the new facility, Celltrion said it has established a one-stop supply chain in the U.S. that covers the entire drug manufacturing process, from production to commercialization.The company plans to invest 700 billion won in the U.S. plant, including the acquisition cost, and another 700 billion won for expansion.Celltrion has been rapidly expanding its global biosimilar portfolio, increasing the number of approved products from six to 11. It aims to commercialize 18 biosimilars by 2030 and 41 by 2038.Its only original drug, Zymfentra, is currently sold in the United States for autoimmune diseases. The same drug is marketed as the biosimilar Remsima SC in Europe and other regions.Based on its expanding portfolio, Celltrion expects more than 30 percent quarter-on-quarter sales growth in the fourth quarter. It posted 1.03 trillion won in sales in the third quarter.Yonhap