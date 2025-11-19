Girl group aespa becomes first global ambassador for Shin Ramyun
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 17:30
Nongshim has selected K-pop girl group aespa as the first global ambassador for Shin Ramyun to expand its presence in overseas markets, the company announced on Wednesday.
The global advertisement produced as part of Nongshim's collaboration with the group takes the form of a K-pop music video.
The commercial is based on the 1997 hit “Spice Up Your Life” by the British pop group Spice Girls and will be aired in major export markets including the United States, China, Japan, Europe and Southeast Asia. Nongshim will also release Shin Ramyun packages featuring aespa members and separately sell special-edition merchandise like individual member photo cards.
Nongshim said it chose K-pop idols for the campaign to effectively promote Shin Ramyun’s global slogan: “Spicy Happiness in Noodles.”
The company has focused on attention-grabbing messages for its marketing since the early years of Shin Ramyun, which launched in 1986. After reaching 40.4 percent market share in 1985 to become the No. 1 player in Korea’s ramyeon — or instant noodles — market, Nongshim captured a majority 53.8 percent share in 1988 on the back of the success of Shin Ramyun.
The company later introduced the slogan “Shin Ramyun that makes a man cry” in 1997, linking the product’s spiciness with strength and a sense of challenge, before shifting its message in 2024 to “Shin Ramyun that moves your life.”
Nongshim aims to take advantage of the rising global popularity of Korean content by more aggressively targeting overseas demand and solidifying the perception that “K-ramyeon equals Shin Ramyun” — and the aespa collaboration is at the center of that effort.
For the third quarter of this year, Nongshim reported 871.2 billion won ($594.6 million) in consolidated revenue and 54.4 billion won in operating profit, up 2.4 percent and 44.7 percent on year, respectively.
The company attributed the results to a recovery in domestic consumer sentiment, as well as the strong performance of its overseas subsidiaries. Overseas sales accounted for about 40 percent of total revenue through the third quarter, surpassing last year’s full-year figure of 38 percent.
“Shin Ramyun, which embodies the spicy flavor loved by Koreans, has become a global icon both at home and abroad,” a Nongshim spokesperson said. “Through our collaboration with aespa, we will highlight Nongshim’s market leadership and competitiveness, which have made us No. 1 in Korea’s ramyeon market for 40 years.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NOH YU-RIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)