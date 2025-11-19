 Insurers net dips 15% on increased loss rates through Sept.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Insurers net dips 15% on increased loss rates through Sept.

Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 08:56 Updated: 19 Nov. 2025, 09:32
The Financial Supervisory Service's office in Yeouido, western Seoul, is pictured in this undated file photo. [YONHAP]

The Financial Supervisory Service's office in Yeouido, western Seoul, is pictured in this undated file photo. [YONHAP]

 
Insurance companies in Korea saw their combined net profit fall 15 percent from a year earlier in the first three quarters of the year, due largely to increased loss rates and costs, data showed Wednesday.
 
The combined net profit of 22 life insurers and 31 non-life insurance companies here came to 11.2 trillion won ($7.67 billion) in the January-September period, down 2.02 trillion won from the same period last year, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
 

Related Article

The on-year decline was attributed to a rise in loss rates and increased costs, according to the financial watchdog.
 
Life insurance firms' net profit fell 8.3 percent on year to 4.83 trillion won in the first nine months, with that of non-life insurers dipping 19.6 percent to 6.46 trillion won over the cited period.
 
The companies' insurance premium income came to 183.38 trillion won in the January-September period, up 8.4 percent, or 14.19 trillion won, from a year earlier, the data showed.
 
Their return on assets stood at 1.16 percent at end-September, down 0.27 percentage point from a year earlier, with their return on equity slipping 1.02 percentage points to 10.26 percent.
 
Their total assets stood at 1,327 trillion won as of end-September, up 4.6 percent, or 58.3 trillion won, from a year earlier, the data showed.
 

Yonhap
tags earnings insurance profit

More in Industry

Korea, China, Japan to discuss cooperation in biohealth, science in annual conference

Amkor Technology to expand chip manufacturing capacity in Korea

Insurers net dips 15% on increased loss rates through Sept.

University-branded clothing trend more about image than school aspirations

Some Kyochon franchises found with higher prices on delivery apps

Related Stories

Shinhan logs $3.29 billion profit, down 6.4% amid weak market

Samsung Electronics beats forecast

Coupang delivers first-ever annual operating profit of $473 million

Steel giant Posco Holdings earnings sliced in half amid industry slump

Hyundai Mobis logs $487M profit in Q4, falling below expectations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)