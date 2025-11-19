Korea, China, Japan to discuss cooperation in biohealth, science in annual conference

An annual conference on economic and technological exchanges among Korea, China and Japan kicked off this week, with this year's focus on trilateral cooperation in biohealth, science and technology, the Industry Ministry said Wednesday.The 23rd Yellow Sea Rim Economic and Technological Exchange Conference is scheduled to run for three days through Thursday in the central city of Daejeon, bringing together some 300 officials from the governments, companies and economic associations of the three countries, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.This year, attendees will exchange views on trilateral cooperation in biohealth, science and technology, as well as broader business collaborations as part of efforts to promote economic growth of the region, the ministry said.On the sidelines of the event, the three countries also plan to hold a business conference where companies can explore business and investment opportunities in each others' markets.Yonhap