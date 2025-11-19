Olive Young to open first U.S. store in Pasadena, California
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 16:30 Updated: 19 Nov. 2025, 17:47
Olive Young, the popular Korean health and beauty store chain, is set to open its first U.S. branch in Pasadena, California, in May 2026, the company said Wednesday.
Pasadena is 18 kilometers (11 miles), roughly a 20-minute drive, from Los Angeles. The city is also a hub for science and technology, being home to the prestigious California Institute of Technology.
The U.S. Olive Young stores will curate their lineups based on customer data from Korean Olive Young branches and North American users of its global website. The stores will also offer hands-on services for customers to test a wide range of brands.
Olive Young aims to open additional stores overseas in fashion and beauty commercial districts to target young consumers, including the Westfield Century City in Los Angeles next year.
Olive Young is currently in talks with more than 400 Korean and international beauty brands, and plans to expand its product line in the beauty and wellness categories. The company is also preparing to build local infrastructure in the United States, including a logistics center, and seeks to build an omnichannel platform that integrates its U.S. retail stores with its online mall to maximize customer convenience.
The company said it hopes to create a “shared platform” and “synergy” that allows more accessibility for Korean cosmetics brands to enter the United States, which has the largest beauty market in the world.
“We hope to broaden global interest in K-beauty and provide a local platform for more brands to branch overseas, ultimately contributing to the sustainable globalization of the Korean beauty industry,” Olive Young said in a press release.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
