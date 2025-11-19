 KakaoTalk rolls out 'send quietly' feature for a more discreet messaging experience
KakaoTalk rolls out 'send quietly' feature for a more discreet messaging experience

Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 10:44
An ad promoting KakaoTalk's new features is displayed on Kakao's website in this screen capture taken on Nov. 18. [KAKAO]

KakaoTalk introduced a new, quieter way to message others on Tuesday, rolling out a “send quietly” feature that lets users deliver texts, photos and videos without triggering notifications on the recipient’s phone.
 
Kakao said the feature lets users control how disruptive their messages are, regardless of the recipient’s alert settings. To use it, users type a message, hold down the send button and select “send quietly.” The option also works for photos and videos.
 

A Kakao official said the company introduced the feature because users wanted more control over how they communicate.
 
“We introduced this feature to reflect user demand, similar to quiet exit and quiet chatrooms, so people can send messages without triggering notification sounds," the official said.
 
The update also adds a folder that gathers all the chatrooms a user has marked as favorites. Users can choose whether this favorites folder appears in the chat tab, and KakaoTalk now marks chatrooms set as a favorite with a star. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
