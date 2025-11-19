Rising tensions call for stronger South Korea–China, South Korea–Japan dialogue (KOR)

Regional dynamics in Northeast Asia have grown increasingly unsettled following the APEC Summit in Gyeongju. The U.S.–China confrontation, briefly eased after President Donald Trump’s first summit of his second term, has now been overtaken by a fresh dispute between China and Japan. The latest conflict, triggered by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on exercising collective self-defense in the event of a Taiwan contingency, has escalated beyond the tensions seen in 2012 when Tokyo nationalized the Senkaku Islands, known in China as the Diaoyu Islands.This clash did not emerge out of nowhere. It reflects a backlash against the strengthened trilateral cooperation among Korea, the United States and Japan in response to closer coordination among North Korea, China and Russia amid the intensifying strategic rivalry between the United States and China. President Trump’s approval of South Korea’s acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines and his support for expanded reprocessing and enrichment rights for peaceful purposes mark developments that could reshape the security landscape in Northeast Asia. Both China and North Korea were expected to react sharply. In that context, Takaichi’s comments became, from Beijing’s perspective, a provocation that arrived when it was already on alert. South Korea has little choice but to watch the unfolding friction between China and Japan with growing discomfort.North Korea’s Nov. 18 statement, which criticized the joint South Korea–U.S. fact sheet and the Security Consultative Meeting communiqué, claiming that the allies’ “confrontational intent” had again been formalized, also fits this broader environment.Seoul now needs to activate the high-level strategic communication channel agreed to during the recent Korea–China summit. Managing the current escalation and preventing further deterioration requires a precise understanding of each leader’s position. In that process, South Korea must explain clearly that its nuclear-powered submarine program and revisions to the bilateral nuclear cooperation framework stem from North Korea’s advancing missile and nuclear capabilities and Washington’s push to strengthen alliance roles, not from any attempt to counter China. South Korea should also continue urging Beijing to exercise meaningful influence over Pyongyang’s behavior.President Lee Jae Myung will have opportunities to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa. These meetings should be used proactively to reinforce communication at the leadership level.The South Korean and Japanese leaders, who agreed at their last meeting to restore shuttle diplomacy and pursue a future-oriented partnership, should also share assessments of the region’s security situation. Tokyo’s recent refusal to provide refueling support for Korea’s Black Eagles aerobatic team, which led to a halt in bilateral defense exchanges, must be addressed as a setback to developing relations. Successive South Korean administrations have seen ties with Japan deteriorate once historical issues reemerged. That pattern must not be repeated.At moments like this, officials and political leaders in South Korea, China and Japan should refrain from statements or actions that could damage future ties.경주 아시아·태평양경제협력체(APEC) 정상회의 이후 동북아시아 정세가 심상찮다. 미·중 갈등은 트럼프 행정부 출범 후 첫 정상회담으로 가까스로 봉합됐지만, 이번에는 중·일 간 갈등이 불거졌다. 다카이치 사나에 일본 총리의 대만 유사시 집단자위권 행사 발언으로 촉발된 이번 갈등은 2012년 일본의 센카쿠(중국명 댜오위다오) 열도 국유화 당시의 대립을 뛰어넘는 양상으로 번지고 있다.이번 중·일 갈등은 돌발적인 것이 아니다. 미·중 전략 경쟁 구도 속 밀착한 북·중·러에 대응해 한·미·일 협력이 강화된 데 따른 반작용으로 봐야 한다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 한국의 원자력추진잠수함 도입을 전격 승인하고, 평화적 목적의 사용후 핵연료 재처리 및 우라늄 농축 권한 확대에도 동의했다. 이는 동북아 안보 지형의 틀을 바꿀 수 있다는 점에서 중국과 북한의 반발이 예상되는 사안이다. 마침 다카이치 총리의 대만 관련 발언이 중국으로선 ‘울고 싶은데 뺨 맞은’ 격이 됐다. 한국이 중·일 갈등을 불편하게 지켜볼 수밖에 없는 이유다.북한이 어제 한·미 공동 팩트시트와 한·미안보협의회(SCM) 공동성명을 두고 “(한·미의) 대결적 기도가 다시 한번 공식화·정책화됐다”며 반발한 것도 이런 맥락일 것이다.정부는 지난 한·중 정상회담에서 합의한 고위급 전략 소통 채널을 가동해 현재의 동북아 긴장 고조 상황이 악화하지 않도록 관리할 필요가 있다. 상황 관리를 위해선 양국 지도자의 입장을 정확히 파악하는 것이 무엇보다 중요하다. 이 과정에서 한국의 원잠 도입과 한·미 원자력협정 개정은 북한의 핵·미사일 위협과 미국의 동맹 부담 강화 방침에 따른 조치며, 중국을 염두에 둔 것이 아니라는 점을 명확히 설명해야 한다. 또 북한의 핵·미사일 위협에 대한 중국의 영향력 행사도 지속해서 주문해야 한다.때마침 남아프리카공화국 G20 정상회의에 참석하는 이재명 대통령은 리창 중국 총리와 다카이치 총리를 만날 기회가 있다. 이를 정상 간 소통 기회로 적극적으로 활용했으면 한다.지난 정상회담에서 셔틀 외교와 미래지향적 관계에 합의한 한·일 두 정상은 남아공 만남을 통해 현 동북아 상황에 대한 양국 지도자의 인식을 공유해야 한다. 최근 일본이 한국 특수비행팀 ‘블랙이글스’의 급유 지원을 거절한 이후 양국 국방 교류가 중단된 상황도 발전적 한·일 관계에 바람직하지 않다는 점도 확인해야 한다.정권 초반 협력을 다짐하다가 시간이 갈수록 과거사 문제로 관계가 급전 직하하는 역대 정부 한·일 관계 패턴을 반복해선 안 될 일이다. 이런 때일수록 한·중·일 3국 정부 관계자와 정치인 모두 향후 한·중 및 한·일 관계에 악영향을 줄 수 있는 언행을 삼가야 한다.