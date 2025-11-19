 Jennie, G-Dragon, Jay Park to perform at 2025 Melon Music Awards
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 12:45 Updated: 19 Nov. 2025, 12:46
2025 Melon Music Awards (MMA) final lineup image [MELON]

K-pop stars Jennie, G-Dragon, Jay Park and others will perform at the upcoming 2025 Melon Music Awards (MMA).
 
The awards ceremony, now in its 17th year, is set to take place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Dec. 20. Streaming service Melon, the event's organizer, announced the final lineup on Wednesday.
 

The hottest names in K-pop will be performing at the ceremony. Singers Jennie, G-Dragon, Jay Park, 10CM, Zico, Woodz and Hanroro will take the stage, alongside K-pop groups aespa, EXO, IVE, BoyNextDoor, Riize, Plave, NCT Wish, ILLIT, Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, Allday Project, IDID and Alpha Drive One.
 
Sponsored by Kakao Bank, this year's event will take place under the theme "Play The Moment," a retrospective look back at 2025 through music that embodies everyone's memorable moments from the year.
 
Tickets will go on sale starting at 8 p.m., Nov. 24, on Melon Ticket for MVIP, VIP and Gold members of the streaming service Melon. Sales for all Melon users will take place at 8 p.m., Nov. 27.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Jennie aespa G-Dragon Jay Park EXO IVE ILLIT Melon MMA

Jennie, G-Dragon, Jay Park to perform at 2025 Melon Music Awards

