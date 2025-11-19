 J-pop girl group Fruits Zipper to hold 1st Korean concert at Kwangwoon University’s Donghae Arts Center
J-pop girl group Fruits Zipper to hold 1st Korean concert at Kwangwoon University's Donghae Arts Center

Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 11:02
J-pop girl group Fruits Zipper [ASOBISYSTEM]

J-pop girl group Fruits Zipper is set to hold its first Korean concert on Nov. 29, agency Asobisystem said Wednesday.
 
The concert will take place at Kwangwoon University’s Donghae Arts Center in Nowon District, northern Seoul, and is part of the group’s Asian tour, “We are Fruits Zipper.”
 

Tickets are available on Melon Ticket.
 
Fruits Zipper is a seven-member group comprising Amane Tsukiashi, Karen Matsumoto, Mana Manaka, Yui Sakurai, Noel Hayase, Luna Nakagawa and Suzuka Chinzei.  
 
The group debuted in April 2022 with the digital single “Kimi no Akarui Mirai o Oikakete,” which roughly translates to “Chasing your bright future.”
 
Fruits Zipper gained popularity on TikTok with its second digital single, “Watashi no Ichiban Kawaii Tokoro” (2022), or “My cutest feature,” which was played over 3 billion times on the social media platform.
 
The group is set to perform at the Tokyo Dome in February 2026.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
