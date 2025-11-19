Actor Daniel Dae Kim to produce and star in new CNN travel show on Korea
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 16:26 Updated: 19 Nov. 2025, 18:03
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Korean American actor Daniel Dae Kim will produce and star in a new multi-platform travel show on Korea, titled “K-Everything,” to be aired on CNN.
CNN announced the four-part project Tuesday, which will be made in collaboration with Global Production teams. The series will feature Kim on a quest to discover how Korea’s cultural influence grew to what it is today, according to CNN.
“I’ve been lucky enough to watch Korea over the years take center stage as a cultural and economic powerhouse,” Kim said in a statement. “It’s a genuine joy teaming up with CNN to explore the many qualities that make the country and its culture so special.”
“K-Everything” will follow Kim from Busan to Seoul, tracing the roots of Korean culture and featuring special appearances by global figures leading the Korean cultural renaissance. It will explore various fields including music, food, television and film, CNN said.
Kim, who made a name for himself with the hit ABC television series “Lost” (2004-2010) and CBS drama “Hawaii Five-0” (2010-2020), is one of the most well-known Korean American actors in Hollywood today. Most recently, Kim starred as a voice actor in the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," and earned a Tony Award nomination last year for his performance in the Broadway production of David Henry Hwang's autobiographical play "Yellow Face."
Kim is also active as a producer, owning production label 3AD Productions, which was behind works such as “The Good Doctor” (2017-2024) and “Butterfly,” the latter of which starred Kim himself and Korean actor Kim Tae-hee.
“[Kim] brings an exceptional blend of curiosity and thoughtfulness to everything he does, making him the ideal guide for our audiences, who are eager to explore how Korean culture has become a global cultural phenomenon,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent at CNN Originals and Creative Development for CNN Worldwide.
"K-Everything celebrates the remarkable global influence of Korean culture through a lens that is both personal and expansive," said Ellana Lee, a group senior vice president and global head of productions for CNN International. "[Kim's] curiosity, integrity and understanding of Korean culture make him the perfect storyteller to guide audiences on this journey. This series underscores CNN’s commitment to delivering compelling, globally resonant storytelling to audiences around the world."
With Hyundai Motor sponsoring “K-Everything,” the series is the first collaboration between CNN Originals and Global Production.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
