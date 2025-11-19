 Actor Daniel Dae Kim to produce and star in new CNN travel show on Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Actor Daniel Dae Kim to produce and star in new CNN travel show on Korea

Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 16:26 Updated: 19 Nov. 2025, 18:03
Actor Daniel Dae Kim speaks during a press conference for spy thriller ″Butterfly″ held in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Aug. 21. [YONHAP]

Actor Daniel Dae Kim speaks during a press conference for spy thriller ″Butterfly″ held in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Aug. 21. [YONHAP]

 
Korean American actor Daniel Dae Kim will produce and star in a new multi-platform travel show on Korea, titled “K-Everything,” to be aired on CNN.
 
CNN announced the four-part project Tuesday, which will be made in collaboration with Global Production teams. The series will feature Kim on a quest to discover how Korea’s cultural influence grew to what it is today, according to CNN.
 

Related Article

 
“I’ve been lucky enough to watch Korea over the years take center stage as a cultural and economic powerhouse,” Kim said in a statement. “It’s a genuine joy teaming up with CNN to explore the many qualities that make the country and its culture so special.”
 
“K-Everything” will follow Kim from Busan to Seoul, tracing the roots of Korean culture and featuring special appearances by global figures leading the Korean cultural renaissance. It will explore various fields including music, food, television and film, CNN said.
 
Kim, who made a name for himself with the hit ABC television series “Lost” (2004-2010) and CBS drama “Hawaii Five-0” (2010-2020), is one of the most well-known Korean American actors in Hollywood today. Most recently, Kim starred as a voice actor in the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," and earned a Tony Award nomination last year for his performance in the Broadway production of David Henry Hwang's autobiographical play "Yellow Face."
 
Kim is also active as a producer, owning production label 3AD Productions, which was behind works such as “The Good Doctor” (2017-2024) and “Butterfly,” the latter of which starred Kim himself and Korean actor Kim Tae-hee.
 
“[Kim] brings an exceptional blend of curiosity and thoughtfulness to everything he does, making him the ideal guide for our audiences, who are eager to explore how Korean culture has become a global cultural phenomenon,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent at CNN Originals and Creative Development for CNN Worldwide.
 
"K-Everything celebrates the remarkable global influence of Korean culture through a lens that is both personal and expansive," said Ellana Lee, a group senior vice president and global head of productions for CNN International. "[Kim's] curiosity, integrity and understanding of Korean culture make him the perfect storyteller to guide audiences on this journey. This series underscores CNN’s commitment to delivering compelling, globally resonant storytelling to audiences around the world."
 
With Hyundai Motor sponsoring “K-Everything,” the series is the first collaboration between CNN Originals and Global Production.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea K-Everything CNN Daniel Dae Kim travel series

More in Television

Actor Lee Yi-kyung's agency sues woman who accused him of sexual harassment

Actor Daniel Dae Kim to produce and star in new CNN travel show on Korea

Actor Yun Chae-kyung and badminton star Lee Yong-dae reportedly dating

'As You Stood By' tops Netflix non-English series chart

Underdogs vs. elites: 'Culinary Class Wars' to return with second season

Related Stories

Daniel Dae Kim making history at the Tony Awards and pushing for Asian representation on Broadway

Traveling in tough times

Kim Young-dae drops out of upcoming KBS series 'School 2021'

A hundred years of war

Kim Go-eun on Netflix role: 'I would say 'yes' to friend’s assisted death request'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)