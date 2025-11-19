 Actor Yun Chae-kyung and badminton star Lee Yong-dae reportedly dating
Actor Yun Chae-kyung and badminton star Lee Yong-dae reportedly dating

Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 12:29
Badminton star Lee Yong-dae, left, and singer-turned-actor Yun Chae-kyung [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer-turned-actor Yun Chae-kyung, a member of the disbanded girl group April, and badminton star Lee Yong-dae are reportedly in love.
 
According to a report by SpoTV News on Wednesday, the two have been dating for a year and have revealed their relationship to people around them.
 

Yun's agency PA Entertainment refused to confirm the news to reporters, saying, “It's the artist's private life, and we cannot confirm [if she's dating].”
 
Yun, born in 1996, debuted as a member of the girl group Puretty in 2012, which disbanded in 2014. She then joined the girl group April in 2017. Since April's disbandment in 2022, Yun has starred in TV drama series such as “Korea-Khitan War” (2023-24) and “Confidence Queen.”
 
Lee, born in 1988, is a well-known badminton player. He married actor Byun Soo-mi in 2017 and divorced her in 2018. Lee is raising their daughter by himself. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
