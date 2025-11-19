 'As You Stood By' tops Netflix non-English series chart
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 10:59
A still from Netflix's "As You Stood By" [NETFLIX]

 
The Korean crime thriller "As You Stood By" has climbed to the top of Netflix's weekly non-English series chart, the streaming giant said Wednesday.
 
The series, which premiered on Nov. 7, initially entered the ranking at No. 8, but rose to the top position during the Nov. 11 to 16 period, attracting 7.8 million views.
 

Based on Japanese writer Hideo Okuda's 2014 novel "Naomi and Kanako," the eight-episode series follows two friends, Eun-su (played by Jeon So-nee) and Hui-su (Lee You-mi), as they make a fateful decision in their desperate attempt to escape dire circumstances.
 
Upon learning Hui-su is trapped in an abusive marriage, Eun-su suggests they work together to kill Jin-pyo (Jang Seung-jo), Hui-su's menacing husband.
 
Meanwhile, two other Korean series made it into the top 10, with romantic drama "Dynamite Kiss" landing at No.3 and competition show "Physical: Asia" claiming No. 8.

