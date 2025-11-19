Coupang Play's 'Just Makeup' is so much more, from talent to technique
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 18:21
“This isn’t about ranking beauty. It’s a survival show about how well the makeup fits the mission.”
That philosophy — voiced by the production team behind “Just Makeup,” a 10-part beauty competition series that premiered in full on Coupang Play on Nov. 7 — may very well explain how the show has generated attention far beyond the typical beauty variety format in Korea.
“Our focus was on survival, not sharing information on the beauty products,” Producer Park Sung-hwan told reporters during an interview held in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul, on Tuesday.
During the interview, Park and co-producer Shim Woo-jin drew a clear line between the show and past beauty content, emphasizing that theirs was not about the cosmetics but the hands that worked magic with them.
The show’s top three finalists — Kim Min, who went by Paris Golden Hands; Oh Hyun-jung, or O DolceVita; and Son Joo-hee, also known as Son Tail — echoed that sentiment. The three have survived the tough competition among 60 top K-beauty artists from across the country, making it one of the largest K-beauty competitions to date.
“Rather than competing against each other, we interpreted each mission in our own way through makeup,” they said. “We were often in awe of the final looks, which were filled with personality.”
According to Coupang Play, “Just Makeup” ranked as the platform’s most popular show for five consecutive weeks following its Nov. 3 debut. Viewership in the second week surged by 665 percent compared to the premiere, and by the third week, that number had risen to 748 percent — a sign of K-beauty’s growing global appeal.
“I joined just thinking it would be fun, but the support was overwhelming," said Paris Golden Hands, remembering the rave acclaim she received during the show. "This wasn’t just about showing makeup — it was about showing myself.”
Produced by Studio Slam, the same company behind Netflix’s hit series “Culinary Class Wars” (2024), “Just Makeup” follows a similar creative competitive formula. Contestants go by nicknames, and everyday themes like food or beauty are elevated to artistic storytelling. “If our previous show was about imagining taste, this one puts the results right in front of you,” said Shim. “We wanted viewers to think, ‘I want that person to do my makeup.’”
Because results are visually apparent, fairness was critical. Challenges were designed to ensure direct comparisons: The first round used models of similar height, age and hairstyle; the second used twins; the third had two teams use the same model. These decisions allowed viewers to judge differences with ease.
Son Tail noted that judging wasn’t based on technical skill alone. “It was about the overall execution — the concept, the wardrobe, the show. This program really expanded the role of the makeup artist,” she said.
Casting was also key to the show’s success. The producers assembled a lineup of 60 of the industry’s best, including leading professionals, social media brand creators and first-generation artisans. The mix allowed for unexpected power players to emerge, adding tension and intrigue. Show host Lee Hyo-ri, a famed Korean singer, also played a vital role — going beyond a typical host by personally checking in on participants and lifting the atmosphere on set.
With the show’s popularity, Coupang Play is already in talks with the producers for a second season. Shim noted that viewer interest was highest around natural makeup. “Next season, we’ll dial back the artistic intensity and pursue more accessible missions,” he said, adding that the team was considering opening casting to the public — including renowned local salon owners or even high schoolers known for their makeup skills.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
