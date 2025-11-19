 Soprano Sumi Jo's performance in Abu Dhabi moves first lady Kim Hea Kyung to tears
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Soprano Sumi Jo's performance in Abu Dhabi moves first lady Kim Hea Kyung to tears

Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 14:45
First Lady Kim Hea Kyung, center, sheds tears as soprano Sumi Jo performs at the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 18, during President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to the United Arab Emirates. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

First Lady Kim Hea Kyung, center, sheds tears as soprano Sumi Jo performs at the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 18, during President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to the United Arab Emirates. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
First lady Kim Hea Kyung, accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on his state visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was seen shedding tears during a cultural exchange event held in Abu Dhabi.
 
Kim joined President Lee at a cultural event held at the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace on Tuesday. Around 300 people attended the event, including top UAE officials, business leaders, local artists and Hallyu fans.
 

Related Article

 
Kim was reportedly brought to tears while listening to soprano Sumi Jo perform on stage. Jo’s set included “Ari Arirang,” “Longing for Mount Kumgang” and “Ode to Joy.” President Lee closed his eyes and listened intently, while Kim became visibly emotional during the climax of “Longing for Mount Kumgang.” A local guest seated next to her handed her a tissue. When the performance ended, she responded with loud applause and cheers.
 
After the concert, Jo said it was “a joy to sing in such a beautiful marble palace on an occasion as special as this.”
 
Soprano Sumi Jo performs at the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 18, during President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to the United Arab Emirates. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Soprano Sumi Jo performs at the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 18, during President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to the United Arab Emirates. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

First Lady Kim Hea Kyung, right, embraces soprano Sumi Jo, after Jo's performance held at the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 18, during President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to the United Arab Emirates. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

First Lady Kim Hea Kyung, right, embraces soprano Sumi Jo, after Jo's performance held at the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 18, during President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to the United Arab Emirates. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Kim and Jo shared a warm embrace following the performance, both appearing deeply moved. The two are known to be alumnae of Sunhwa Arts High School. Kim studied piano and is a graduate of the school’s sixth class, while Jo graduated in the second class. Kim reportedly refers to Jo as seonbae, a reference to an older senior of the same organization, in private.
 
Back in July, during a cultural event at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, Jo was seen leaning toward Kim and saying, “I’m nervous, let me hold your hand,” displaying a close and familiar rapport.
 
The Korean Taegeukgi is projected on the outside wall of the Burj Khalifa building in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 18, the second day of President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to the United Arab Emirates. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

The Korean Taegeukgi is projected on the outside wall of the Burj Khalifa building in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 18, the second day of President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to the United Arab Emirates. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]



This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags UAE First Lady Kim Hea Kyung

More in Diplomacy

Soprano Sumi Jo's performance in Abu Dhabi moves first lady Kim Hea Kyung to tears

UAE breaks out the hospitality for President Lee, including Unesco-registered hair dance

South Korean envoy stresses close cooperation with U.S. to pave way for North Korea dialogue

Seoul agrees to collaborate with Abu Dhabi on UAE's Stargate AI project

Korea, UAE sign deals on AI, space, nuclear power as leaders hold summit

Related Stories

First lady shines spotlight on traditional hanbok at APEC gathering

First lady to be absent from Korea-Japan summit due to vertigo

First lady tours U.S. Library of Congress, visits care facility in Virginia

First lady shares temple, hanbok and K-food experience with APEC spouses

Korean first lady rolls gimbap ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ style, speaks with Michelin star chefs in New York

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)