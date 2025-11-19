Soprano Sumi Jo's performance in Abu Dhabi moves first lady Kim Hea Kyung to tears
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 14:45
First lady Kim Hea Kyung, accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on his state visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was seen shedding tears during a cultural exchange event held in Abu Dhabi.
Kim joined President Lee at a cultural event held at the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace on Tuesday. Around 300 people attended the event, including top UAE officials, business leaders, local artists and Hallyu fans.
Kim was reportedly brought to tears while listening to soprano Sumi Jo perform on stage. Jo’s set included “Ari Arirang,” “Longing for Mount Kumgang” and “Ode to Joy.” President Lee closed his eyes and listened intently, while Kim became visibly emotional during the climax of “Longing for Mount Kumgang.” A local guest seated next to her handed her a tissue. When the performance ended, she responded with loud applause and cheers.
After the concert, Jo said it was “a joy to sing in such a beautiful marble palace on an occasion as special as this.”
Kim and Jo shared a warm embrace following the performance, both appearing deeply moved. The two are known to be alumnae of Sunhwa Arts High School. Kim studied piano and is a graduate of the school’s sixth class, while Jo graduated in the second class. Kim reportedly refers to Jo as seonbae, a reference to an older senior of the same organization, in private.
Back in July, during a cultural event at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, Jo was seen leaning toward Kim and saying, “I’m nervous, let me hold your hand,” displaying a close and familiar rapport.
