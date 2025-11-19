 Vice foreign ministry notes need to resume talks with Japan on sea boundaries under UN framework
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Vice foreign ministry notes need to resume talks with Japan on sea boundaries under UN framework

Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 20:21
Participants pose for a group photo at the 10th International Conference on the Law of the Sea, held in Seoul from Nov. 18-19, in this photo provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

Participants pose for a group photo at the 10th International Conference on the Law of the Sea, held in Seoul from Nov. 18-19, in this photo provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

 
Korea should resume dialogue with Japan on the delimitation of sea boundaries under the relevant UN framework, a senior Seoul diplomat said, as a bilateral agreement on continental shelf boundaries expired earlier this year.
 
Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina made the remark at an international conference on Tuesday, saying that the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) serves as an essential framework governing Korea's maritime relations.
 

Related Article

 
"There is a need to restore dialogue with Japan on maritime boundary issues within the UNCLOS framework," she said at the conference co-hosted by the foreign ministry and the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.
 
"In the waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula, where maritime entitlements overlap with neighboring countries, we require cooperation, mutual understanding and solutions based on international law," she said.
 
Kim's remarks appear to refer to the joint development zone (JDZ) agreement between Korea and Japan on determining the continental shelf boundaries in the East China Sea, which expired in June this year.
 
The JDZ agreement was signed in 1974 to pursue a joint exploitation of a continental shelf block believed to hold large deposits of oil and other natural resources.
 
But Japan became lukewarm about moving forward with the agreement after the UNCLOS, which came into force in 1994, adopted criteria that favored Japan in determining the continental shelf boundaries — by distance. That puts most of the JDZ area under Japan's exclusive economic zone.
 
Korea had held regular maritime talks with Japan until 2010, but the dialogue stalled amid a dispute over wartime history. Seoul maintains a similar dialogue platform with China.
 
Seoul and Tokyo held a working-level discussion on the continental shelf in September last year, but the talks did not go beyond broad, general discussions.

Yonhap
tags Korea Japan Unclos sea Kim Jina

More in Diplomacy

Vice foreign ministry notes need to resume talks with Japan on sea boundaries under UN framework

Soprano Sumi Jo's performance in Abu Dhabi moves first lady Kim Hea Kyung to tears

UAE breaks out the hospitality for President Lee, including Unesco-registered hair dance

South Korean envoy stresses close cooperation with U.S. to pave way for North Korea dialogue

Seoul agrees to collaborate with Abu Dhabi on UAE's Stargate AI project

Related Stories

[ZOOM KOREA] For this map collector, peace and happiness come hand in hand

Japan and China trade accusations of airspace violation near disputed islands

Japan and China accuse each other of violating airspace around disputed East China Sea islands

Not your islets

Future of Korea-Japan joint development zone in doubt
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)