Snow blankets Mount Halla as temperatures drop nationwide
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 09:51 Updated: 19 Nov. 2025, 09:59
Snow covered the upper slopes of Mount Halla in Jeju on Wednesday, with Samgak Peak reporting 11.8 centimeters (4.6 inches) of accumulation as of 7 a.m., the Jeju Regional Office of Meteorology said.
Other mountainous areas also saw significant snowfall. Sajaebi measured 9.8 centimeters of snowfall, Yeongsil 8.7 centimeters, Nambyeok 8.5 centimeters and Seongpanak 2 centimeters.
Light snow continued to fall in some highland areas at about 0.5 centimeters per hour, prompting warnings over slippery mountain roads.
Authorities lifted a heavy snow advisory for Jeju’s highlands at 4 a.m., issued the previous night.
Snowfall affected traffic on the 1100 road, a key mountain route. Large vehicles may pass only with proper winter equipment, while small vehicles cannot access the stretch of the 1100 road connecting Yeongsil, the 1100-meter (1,200-yard) point and Eorimok.
Jeju police advised drivers to use alternative roads or switch to public transportation.
All Mount Halla hiking trails remained open, but weather officials warned that frost and ice could form at higher elevations.
Temperatures stayed low across the country, with strong winds reducing the apparent temperature.
Morning lows ranged from minus 6 to 4 degrees Celsius (21.2 to 24.8 degrees Fahrenheit) and daytime highs from 6 to 13 degrees Celsius.
Seoul recorded minus 1.2 degrees Celsius; Incheon minus 0.5 degrees; Chuncheon, Gangwon, minus 5.8 degrees; Gangneung, Gangwon, 1.1 degrees; Daejeon 1.5 degrees; Daegu 2.1 degrees; Gwangju 4.4 degrees; Busan 3.6 degrees and Jeju 9.6 degrees. Jeju highlands saw rain or snow, with expected precipitation below 5 millimeters (0.2 inches).
Health authorities urged people to take precautions as day-to-night temperature gaps reached about 15 degrees Celsius. Fine dust levels were forecast to stay in the good to moderate range nationwide.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
