 Pro-Pyongyang paper says North Korea aims to build socialist powerhouse by 2035
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Pro-Pyongyang paper says North Korea aims to build socialist powerhouse by 2035

Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 15:24
This image, captured from North Korea's Korean Central Television on Nov. 5, shows a stationery factory, where leader Kim Jong-un gave a field inspection the previous day. [YONHAP]

This image, captured from North Korea's Korean Central Television on Nov. 5, shows a stationery factory, where leader Kim Jong-un gave a field inspection the previous day. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea has a development plan aimed at building a socialist powerhouse by 2035, a pro-Pyongyang newspaper reported Wednesday.
 
The Japan-based Choson Sinbo revealed the plan in a travelogue by its delegation that recently visited North Korea for the 80th founding anniversary of the North's Rodong Sinmun.
 

Related Article

 
"The first stage of the 15-year vision to accomplish a socialist powerhouse by around 2035, where prosperity reigns and the entire people enjoy happiness, will be finalized and a new reform period will begin," the outlet, considered to represent North Korea's official stance, said, referring to a ruling party congress set for early next year.
 
At its eighth party congress in 2021, North Korea adopted a five-year economic development plan. At the upcoming ninth congress, the country is expected to present another five-year plan outlining its major policy stance.
 
The latest Choson Sinbo report indicates that North Korea is following a 15-year development road map, implemented in three five-year phases.
 
Shortly after the 2021 party congress, North Korean media quoted leader Kim Jong-un as writing in a letter to a youth association that the ruling party will undertake a large-scale struggle to establish a socialist powerhouse over the next 15 years to help bring happiness and prosperity to its people.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Stationery Japan

More in North Korea

Pro-Pyongyang paper says North Korea aims to build socialist powerhouse by 2035

Activist group members sent to prosecutors over anti-North leaflet launches

South Korean envoy stresses close cooperation with U.S. to pave way for North Korea dialogue

Pyongyang issues sharp but restrained critique of South Korea-U.S. joint documents

Investors in suspended inter-Korean projects demand full gov't compensation

Related Stories

North Korea slams Japan's defense buildup

North Korea condemns Japan's constitutional push, security cooperation with the South, U.S.

North Korea slams Japan for labeling Pyongyang 'urgent threat' in defense paper

South, U.S., Japan scheduled to stage three-day trilateral military exercise

North warns of 'actual action' against Japan's counterstrike capability policy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)