Pro-Pyongyang paper says North Korea aims to build socialist powerhouse by 2035
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 15:24
North Korea has a development plan aimed at building a socialist powerhouse by 2035, a pro-Pyongyang newspaper reported Wednesday.
The Japan-based Choson Sinbo revealed the plan in a travelogue by its delegation that recently visited North Korea for the 80th founding anniversary of the North's Rodong Sinmun.
"The first stage of the 15-year vision to accomplish a socialist powerhouse by around 2035, where prosperity reigns and the entire people enjoy happiness, will be finalized and a new reform period will begin," the outlet, considered to represent North Korea's official stance, said, referring to a ruling party congress set for early next year.
At its eighth party congress in 2021, North Korea adopted a five-year economic development plan. At the upcoming ninth congress, the country is expected to present another five-year plan outlining its major policy stance.
The latest Choson Sinbo report indicates that North Korea is following a 15-year development road map, implemented in three five-year phases.
Shortly after the 2021 party congress, North Korean media quoted leader Kim Jong-un as writing in a letter to a youth association that the ruling party will undertake a large-scale struggle to establish a socialist powerhouse over the next 15 years to help bring happiness and prosperity to its people.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
