Activist group members sent to prosecutors over anti-North leaflet launches
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 14:41
Members of an activist group accused of launching balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets and other items from the South's border areas have been referred to prosecutors without detention, the Gyeonggi Yeoncheon Police Precinct said Wednesday.
The group, comprised of 20 members in total, is suspected of violating the Aviation Safety Act and the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety.
The suspects launched a total of 1,025 balloons from areas near the inter-Korean border — including Paju and Yeoncheon County — between January last year and April this year, according to police.
The balloons reportedly carried leaflets criticizing the North Korean regime, along with snacks, bibles and USB drives. Investigators found that the group prepared the materials and high-pressure gas with support from affiliated sponsors and conducted the launches late at night in remote locations.
The police initially took no legal action after the Constitutional Court ruled in September 2023 that banning leaflet launches was unconstitutional.
However, the Gyeonggi provincial government designated Paju, Yeoncheon and Gimpo as “danger zones” in October 2023 under disaster safety law, citing threats to residents’ safety. Police subsequently began a full-scale investigation.
Based on this designation, the police began receiving related reports in September last year. They investigated 26 related reports and cases, including those transferred from other precincts in northern Gyeonggi, and identified 20 individuals for prosecution.
The suspects face charges under both disaster safety and aviation laws. Under the Aviation Safety Act, launching unmanned free balloons carrying external loads of 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) or more without prior authorization is prohibited and punishable by a fine of up to 5 million won ($3,410).
“These group members are not North Korean defectors,” a police official said. “They typically operated in small, dispersed teams and launched balloons with payloads exceeding 2 kilograms.”
“Launching leaflets into North Korea poses a serious threat to residents in border areas,” said the official. “We will respond strictly to any such activity in accordance with the law.”
BY JEON ICK-JIN [[email protected]]
