 Activist group members sent to prosecutors over anti-North leaflet launches
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Activist group members sent to prosecutors over anti-North leaflet launches

Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 14:41
Choi Seong-ryong, head of civic group Families of Abductees to North Korea, speaks during a press conference announcing the end of anti-North Korea leaflet launches in Paju, Gyeonggi, on July 8. [YONHAP]

Choi Seong-ryong, head of civic group Families of Abductees to North Korea, speaks during a press conference announcing the end of anti-North Korea leaflet launches in Paju, Gyeonggi, on July 8. [YONHAP]

 
Members of an activist group accused of launching balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets and other items from the South's border areas have been referred to prosecutors without detention, the Gyeonggi Yeoncheon Police Precinct said Wednesday.
 
The group, comprised of 20 members in total, is suspected of violating the Aviation Safety Act and the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety.  
 

Related Article

 
The suspects launched a total of 1,025 balloons from areas near the inter-Korean border — including Paju and Yeoncheon County — between January last year and April this year, according to police.  
 
The balloons reportedly carried leaflets criticizing the North Korean regime, along with snacks, bibles and USB drives. Investigators found that the group prepared the materials and high-pressure gas with support from affiliated sponsors and conducted the launches late at night in remote locations.
 
The police initially took no legal action after the Constitutional Court ruled in September 2023 that banning leaflet launches was unconstitutional.
 
However, the Gyeonggi provincial government designated Paju, Yeoncheon and Gimpo as “danger zones” in October 2023 under disaster safety law, citing threats to residents’ safety. Police subsequently began a full-scale investigation.
 
Leaflets criticizing the North Korean regime, along with snacks, bibles and USB drives found in balloons launched by an activist group, seized by the Gyeonggi Yeoncheon Police Precinct [YEONCHEON POLICE PRECINCT]

Leaflets criticizing the North Korean regime, along with snacks, bibles and USB drives found in balloons launched by an activist group, seized by the Gyeonggi Yeoncheon Police Precinct [YEONCHEON POLICE PRECINCT]

 
Based on this designation, the police began receiving related reports in September last year. They investigated 26 related reports and cases, including those transferred from other precincts in northern Gyeonggi, and identified 20 individuals for prosecution.
 
The suspects face charges under both disaster safety and aviation laws. Under the Aviation Safety Act, launching unmanned free balloons carrying external loads of 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) or more without prior authorization is prohibited and punishable by a fine of up to 5 million won ($3,410).
 
“These group members are not North Korean defectors,” a police official said. “They typically operated in small, dispersed teams and launched balloons with payloads exceeding 2 kilograms.”
 
“Launching leaflets into North Korea poses a serious threat to residents in border areas,” said the official. “We will respond strictly to any such activity in accordance with the law.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEON ICK-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Korea anti-North Korea leaflets balloons activist police

More in Social Affairs

Mother seeks paternity test after baby switched at postpartum care center in Cheongju

Ex-first lady's mother tops list of local penalty evader as gov't releases tax dodgers' names

Police crack down on illegally subcontracted safety inspections as risk from aging infrastructure grows

Gov't panel to release interim probe results on Jeju Air crash next month

Customer files complaint against restaurant after witnessing unhygienic behavior

Related Stories

Police step up efforts to block leaflets to North

Madrid embassy raid suspect attends extradition hearing

North Korean abductees group protests gov't crackdown on balloon leafleting campaigns

North sends more trash balloons to South, possibly toward Gyeonggi: JCS

North Korea launches more trash balloons for 4th straight day: JCS
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)