 Civilian receives minor injuries during army mortar fire training
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Civilian receives minor injuries during army mortar fire training

Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 20:13
Soldiers are seen firing 81-millimeter mortar rounds during a training exercise at an Army base in Incheon on Sept. 7, 2017, in this photo unrelated to the story. [YONHAP]

Soldiers are seen firing 81-millimeter mortar rounds during a training exercise at an Army base in Incheon on Sept. 7, 2017, in this photo unrelated to the story. [YONHAP]

 
A civilian was injured in a training accident involving a misfired mortar round at a front line Army unit on Wednesday.
 
An 81-millimeter mortar round fired during a training exercise at a unit in Yanggu County, Gangwon, landed approximately 600 meters (1,970 feet) from its intended target, falling into a field, according to the military on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
Around 20 civilians were working in the field at the time. One person suffered a laceration above the eyebrow from shrapnel.
 
The injured individual was transported to a hospital and received stitches. Their condition is not life-threatening.
 
While the military continues to investigate the exact cause, it is suspected that a mistake occurred during the loading of the mortar propellant, which may have led to the misfire.
 
The Army said it had notified residents of the training schedule a week in advance and had issued warnings and deployed perimeter guards on the day of the exercise as part of its safety protocols.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Korea civilian misfire mortar round Army accident

More in Social Affairs

Passenger ship hits rock, 267 people onboard: Coast Guard

Doctors oppose bill giving emergency dispatchers more authority

E-Land World CEO gives update on recovery following devastating logistics center fire

Gov't investigation finds widespread labor abuses against foreign workers

Civilian receives minor injuries during army mortar fire training

Related Stories

Defense Ministry bans harsh physical discipline for raw recruits after trainee death

Training like real combat

Teenager falls from commercial building and strikes three pedestrians

Korean Army to shut down combat boot camps

Lotte Mart orders shoot up with new rapid delivery service
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)