Court allows limited broadcast of ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee trial as case enters later stages
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 12:05
As the criminal trial of former first lady Kim Keon Hee enters its later stages, a Seoul court on Wednesday allowed only a limited broadcast of the proceedings, underscoring the gravity of the charges and the court’s caution in balancing public interest with the presumption of innocence.
The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday allowed partial broadcasting of Kim's trial, who has been indicted and detained on charges related to alleged stock manipulation involving Deutsche Motors, bribery linked to the Unification Church and interference in election nominations.
The court granted coverage only up to the point before documentary evidence — including investigation records — is reviewed. Kim’s 10th hearing on charges including violations of the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act began on Wednesday at 10:10 a.m.
“The public’s constitutional right to know for the purpose of public interest must be guaranteed if broadcasting is allowed, but the defendant’s honor and the presumption of innocence must also be protected,” the court said. “While broadcasting ensures the former, it risks infringing upon the latter.”
The bench added that it took into account “the fact that the defendant’s right to defense may not be fully guaranteed during the documentary-evidence review process.”
Kim was indicted and detained on Sept. 29 for allegedly participating in the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation scheme between October 2010 and December 2012 and obtaining around 810 million won ($550,000) in illicit gains.
She also faces charges of receiving polling services worth a combined 270 million won for free between June 2021 and March 2022 from political broker Myung Tae-gyun in alleged collusion with then-presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol.
In addition, she is accused of conspiring with shaman Jeon Seong-bae, known as Geon Jin, to receive high-end jewelry and other valuables worth around 80 million won from a Unification Church affiliate between April and July 2022 in exchange for influence by supporting the religious group.
Kim’s appearance at her first hearing on Sept. 24 was previously photographed and filmed for about one minute before the session formally began. She entered the courtroom wearing a navy suit with an inmate badge marked “4398” on her jacket, along with a white mask and black-rimmed glasses.
The special counsel team investigating Kim submitted a petition Monday requesting broadcast permission. The petition covered both Monday’s session — focused on reviewing documentary evidence — and the defendant questioning scheduled for Dec. 3. The court’s decision, announced Wednesday, appears to apply to Monday’s hearing.
