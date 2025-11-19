Customer files complaint against restaurant after witnessing unhygienic behavior
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 15:11
A customer who dined at a Japanese restaurant in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, said a chef put saliva on his bare hand before handling flying fish roe, leading them to file a complaint with local health authorities.
JTBC’s "Crime Chief" on Tuesday featured the account of the diner, who said they visited the restaurant with five family members on Nov. 12 and witnessed the unhygienic act.
The customer said they "protested immediately" after seeing the chef prepare the food, but the chef denied what he had done.
After the diner showed the chef a video they had recorded, the chef responded by saying "it was something that came out like a habit," according to the customer.
The video released by the customer shows a chef wearing a black cap and cooking uniform holding chopsticks in the right hand while bringing the left hand to the mouth before moving the roe on a plate. A container beside the chef is filled with roe.
The customer and the family left without finishing their meal. The restaurant apologized and charged them half the price.
The diner said they filed a complaint with the district office’s hygiene division.
"They said the restaurant will be fined," the customer said, adding, "I think I’ve developed a trauma after this and won’t be able to eat out."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
