 E-Land World CEO gives update on recovery following devastating logistics center fire
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

E-Land World CEO gives update on recovery following devastating logistics center fire

Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 20:33
The E-Land Fashion logistics center in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, is seen heavily damaged due to a major fire that broke out on Nov. 15. The blaze was contained on Nov. 16. [NEWS1]

The E-Land Fashion logistics center in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, is seen heavily damaged due to a major fire that broke out on Nov. 15. The blaze was contained on Nov. 16. [NEWS1]

 
E-Land World CEO Cho Dong-ju shared an update on recovery efforts following last weekend’s fire at the company’s logistics center in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, in an internal email to employees on Wednesday.
 
“We have suffered enormous losses as a result of this accident,” Cho wrote. “What pains me most is that all the valuable products we spent so long preparing have been destroyed.”
 

Related Article

Cho went on to reassure employees, saying, “Judging by the damage alone, the situation is disheartening. But even in these difficult circumstances, seeing all of you come together has reminded me that our company remains vibrant and alive.”
 
The E-Land logistics center, which was engulfed in flames on Saturday, has one basement level and four aboveground floors, with a total floor area of 193,210 square meters (2.08 million square feet)
 
Following the fire, E-Land has ramped up operations at its domestic and overseas production sites to minimize disruptions to product supply during its Black Friday sales event, which began Monday.
 
Cho said the company’s “two-day, five-day” production system is now proving its value. “New products produced at our domestic facilities are arriving at stores in less than two days,” he said. “Winter items are also being produced at an incredible pace at our overseas factories.”
 
E-Land CEO Cho Dong-ju's email shared to the company's employees on Nov. 19. [JOONGANG ILBO]

E-Land CEO Cho Dong-ju's email shared to the company's employees on Nov. 19. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
E-Land’s two-day, five-day system aims to complete the entire product cycle, from product planning to store release, within seven days. “Thanks to the group’s logistics infrastructure and hub network, online deliveries are also stabilizing quickly, helping minimize inconvenience for customers,” he wrote.
 
E-Land Group has also dispatched medical staff from the E-Land Clinic and workers from the E-Land Welfare Foundation to Cheonan to assist local residents with medical services and respond to community concerns. No injuries were reported from the fire.
 
“I sincerely thank all of you for your dedication and hard work,” Cho said. “We will overcome this crisis in a way befitting E-Land. The company will do everything it can to ensure that neither the local community nor our neighbors experience further inconvenience during the recovery process.”
 
The full extent of the damage from the fire is expected to be assessed after an on-site investigation scheduled for Friday.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG KI-HEON [[email protected]]
tags E-Land Fire Korea

More in Social Affairs

Ship with 267 aboard hits rocks, rescue teams on scene

Doctors oppose bill giving emergency dispatchers more authority

E-Land World CEO gives update on recovery following devastating logistics center fire

Gov't investigation finds widespread labor abuses against foreign workers

Civilian receives minor injuries during army mortar fire training

Related Stories

U.S. politics, sports and theater memorabilia on display at Kensington Hotel Yeouido restaurants

Kensington hotels to allow guests to move between Jeju properties with 'flex' package

Pacific paradise Saipan goes all in on Korean visitors looking to escape the grind

Sprinklers at Coupang warehouse may have been off

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors hold K League 1 spot with 2-1 win over Seoul E-Land
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)