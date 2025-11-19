E-Land World CEO gives update on recovery following devastating logistics center fire
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 20:33
E-Land World CEO Cho Dong-ju shared an update on recovery efforts following last weekend’s fire at the company’s logistics center in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, in an internal email to employees on Wednesday.
“We have suffered enormous losses as a result of this accident,” Cho wrote. “What pains me most is that all the valuable products we spent so long preparing have been destroyed.”
Cho went on to reassure employees, saying, “Judging by the damage alone, the situation is disheartening. But even in these difficult circumstances, seeing all of you come together has reminded me that our company remains vibrant and alive.”
The E-Land logistics center, which was engulfed in flames on Saturday, has one basement level and four aboveground floors, with a total floor area of 193,210 square meters (2.08 million square feet)
Following the fire, E-Land has ramped up operations at its domestic and overseas production sites to minimize disruptions to product supply during its Black Friday sales event, which began Monday.
Cho said the company’s “two-day, five-day” production system is now proving its value. “New products produced at our domestic facilities are arriving at stores in less than two days,” he said. “Winter items are also being produced at an incredible pace at our overseas factories.”
E-Land’s two-day, five-day system aims to complete the entire product cycle, from product planning to store release, within seven days. “Thanks to the group’s logistics infrastructure and hub network, online deliveries are also stabilizing quickly, helping minimize inconvenience for customers,” he wrote.
E-Land Group has also dispatched medical staff from the E-Land Clinic and workers from the E-Land Welfare Foundation to Cheonan to assist local residents with medical services and respond to community concerns. No injuries were reported from the fire.
“I sincerely thank all of you for your dedication and hard work,” Cho said. “We will overcome this crisis in a way befitting E-Land. The company will do everything it can to ensure that neither the local community nor our neighbors experience further inconvenience during the recovery process.”
The full extent of the damage from the fire is expected to be assessed after an on-site investigation scheduled for Friday.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG KI-HEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)