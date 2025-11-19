Ferry runs aground off Korea's southwest coast with 267 aboard, five injured
A passenger ship carrying 267 people ran aground off the coast of Sinan County, South Jeolla, on Tuesday night, prompting an extensive maritime rescue operation.
The Coast Guard said it received a report at 8:16 p.m. that the Queen Jenuvia 2, a 26,546-ton passenger ship, hit a rock islet.
The vessel, carrying 246 passengers and 21 crew members, had departed Jeju at 4:40 p.m. bound for Mokpo, officials said. As it approached the waters near Jangsan Island, the ship reportedly rode up onto a rocky outcrop around Jokdo, causing its engines to shut down.
Five people, including a pregnant woman and several older passengers, sustained minor injuries during the impact, officials said. As of 11 p.m., there were no reports of other casualties.
The ferry was listing more than 15 degrees to the left at the bow, but authorities said there were no signs of flooding, fire or other immediate hazards aboard.
Experts noted that the report came during low tide, when water levels are at their lowest, suggesting that the crew may not have detected the reef before striking it.
Officials expect to determine around 1 a.m. Thursday, when the tide reaches its peak, whether the ferry can be moved. Once all passengers are evacuated, only the captain, crew members and the minimum personnel required for ship operations will remain at the scene, authorities said.
Passengers described the moment of the collision through social media.
“The ship made a loud thud, and the shock was strong enough to throw me off balance,” one person wrote.
Videos and photos posted online showed the interior of what appeared to be a snack bar, where counters had toppled and most of the displayed goods had spilled onto the floor.
Another passenger wrote that “operations stopped due to the grounding, but there was no flooding. An announcement instructed anyone injured to move to the information desk.”
Emergency responders said that once passengers reach shore, they plan to transport them to nearby hospitals or hotels.
After the rescue operation is completed, the Coast Guard will inspect the hull for punctures or flooding and investigate the cause of the accident.
The Queen Jenuvia 2 is the former Beyond Trust, a ferry that once operated between Incheon and Jeju before being acquired by Seaworld Express Ferry. The Beyond Trust was introduced on the Incheon–Jeju route in December 2021, seven years and eight months after the Sewol ferry disaster, but suffered repeated service suspensions, prompting the operator to return its license. The Queen Jenuvia 2 has a maximum capacity of 1,010 passengers and a cargo capacity of 3,552 tons.
President Lee Jae Myung received an initial briefing on the incident and instructed relevant agencies to ensure there are no casualties. He ordered to release real-time updates so that “the public can remain assured,” according to the presidential office.
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered the Coast Guard and other agencies to deploy “all available ships and equipment immediately” to rescue all passengers swiftly and safely. According to his office, Kim directed officials to activate an on-site command system, monitor weather and sea conditions carefully and prevent any secondary accidents.
“All relevant agencies must devote full efforts until not a single life is lost,” he said.
Kim also urged local governments to prepare temporary shelters and medical support systems at nearby ports in advance and to ensure proper follow-up care for rescued passengers.
Jung Chung-rae, the chief of the ruling Democratic Party, called on authorities to mobilize all personnel and equipment to expedite the rescue.
“I sincerely hope everyone escapes without harm,” he wrote on Facebook.
