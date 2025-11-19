 Ferry runs aground off Korea's southwest coast with 267 aboard, five injured
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Ferry runs aground off Korea's southwest coast with 267 aboard, five injured

Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 23:40 Updated: 19 Nov. 2025, 23:47
Passengers aboard the 26,546-ton Queen Jenuvia ferry are transported to a pier on Mokpo Port in South Jeolla after the vessel with 267 people on board ran aground off the coast of Sinan County on Nov. 19. [YONHAP]

Passengers aboard the 26,546-ton Queen Jenuvia ferry are transported to a pier on Mokpo Port in South Jeolla after the vessel with 267 people on board ran aground off the coast of Sinan County on Nov. 19. [YONHAP]

 
A passenger ship carrying 267 people ran aground off the coast of Sinan County, South Jeolla, on Tuesday night, prompting an extensive maritime rescue operation.
 
The Coast Guard said it received a report at 8:16 p.m. that the Queen Jenuvia 2, a 26,546-ton passenger ship, hit a rock islet. 
 

Related Article

 
The vessel, carrying 246 passengers and 21 crew members, had departed Jeju at 4:40 p.m. bound for Mokpo, officials said. As it approached the waters near Jangsan Island, the ship reportedly rode up onto a rocky outcrop around Jokdo, causing its engines to shut down.
 
Five people, including a pregnant woman and several older passengers, sustained minor injuries during the impact, officials said. As of 11 p.m., there were no reports of other casualties.
 
The ferry was listing more than 15 degrees to the left at the bow, but authorities said there were no signs of flooding, fire or other immediate hazards aboard.
 
A passenger ship that hit a rock near Jangsan Island off the coast of Sinan, South Jeolla is seen on Nov. 19. [MOKPO COAST GUARD]

A passenger ship that hit a rock near Jangsan Island off the coast of Sinan, South Jeolla is seen on Nov. 19. [MOKPO COAST GUARD]

After receiving a passenger’s report that “the bow of the ferry climbed onto the island,” the Coast Guard dispatched more than 10 patrol boats to the site. Passengers were transferred to two Coast Guard vessels and a coastal rescue craft and were being transported to the Coast Guard pier in Mokpo.
 
Experts noted that the report came during low tide, when water levels are at their lowest, suggesting that the crew may not have detected the reef before striking it. 
 
Officials expect to determine around 1 a.m. Thursday, when the tide reaches its peak, whether the ferry can be moved. Once all passengers are evacuated, only the captain, crew members and the minimum personnel required for ship operations will remain at the scene, authorities said.
 
Coast Guard crews conduct rescue operations after a passenger ferry with more than 260 people aboard ran aground at Jokdo in Jangsan-myeon, Sinan County in South Jeolla at about 8:16 p.m. on Nov. 19. [MOKPO COAST GUARD]

Coast Guard crews conduct rescue operations after a passenger ferry with more than 260 people aboard ran aground at Jokdo in Jangsan-myeon, Sinan County in South Jeolla at about 8:16 p.m. on Nov. 19. [MOKPO COAST GUARD]

 
Passengers described the moment of the collision through social media. 
 
“The ship made a loud thud, and the shock was strong enough to throw me off balance,” one person wrote. 
 
Videos and photos posted online showed the interior of what appeared to be a snack bar, where counters had toppled and most of the displayed goods had spilled onto the floor.
 
Another passenger wrote that “operations stopped due to the grounding, but there was no flooding. An announcement instructed anyone injured to move to the information desk.”
 
Emergency responders said that once passengers reach shore, they plan to transport them to nearby hospitals or hotels.
 
After the rescue operation is completed, the Coast Guard will inspect the hull for punctures or flooding and investigate the cause of the accident. 
 
The Queen Jenuvia 2 is the former Beyond Trust, a ferry that once operated between Incheon and Jeju before being acquired by Seaworld Express Ferry. The Beyond Trust was introduced on the Incheon–Jeju route in December 2021, seven years and eight months after the Sewol ferry disaster, but suffered repeated service suspensions, prompting the operator to return its license. The Queen Jenuvia 2 has a maximum capacity of 1,010 passengers and a cargo capacity of 3,552 tons.
 
Passengers wearing life jackets prepare to disembark from the Queen Jenuvia 2 after the ferry ran aground at Jokdo in Jangsan-myeon, Sinan County in South Jeolla at about 8:16 p.m. on Nov. 19. [NEWS1]

Passengers wearing life jackets prepare to disembark from the Queen Jenuvia 2 after the ferry ran aground at Jokdo in Jangsan-myeon, Sinan County in South Jeolla at about 8:16 p.m. on Nov. 19. [NEWS1]

 
President Lee Jae Myung received an initial briefing on the incident and instructed relevant agencies to ensure there are no casualties. He ordered to release real-time updates so that “the public can remain assured,” according to the presidential office.
 
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered the Coast Guard and other agencies to deploy “all available ships and equipment immediately” to rescue all passengers swiftly and safely. According to his office, Kim directed officials to activate an on-site command system, monitor weather and sea conditions carefully and prevent any secondary accidents. 
 
“All relevant agencies must devote full efforts until not a single life is lost,” he said.
 
Kim also urged local governments to prepare temporary shelters and medical support systems at nearby ports in advance and to ensure proper follow-up care for rescued passengers.
 
Jung Chung-rae, the chief of the ruling Democratic Party, called on authorities to mobilize all personnel and equipment to expedite the rescue. 
 
“I sincerely hope everyone escapes without harm,” he wrote on Facebook. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI KYEONG-HO,HWANG HEE-GYU,SHIN JIN-HO [[email protected]]
tags korea ship south jeolla ferry coast guard

More in Social Affairs

Ferry runs aground off Korea's southwest coast with 267 aboard, five injured

Ship with 267 aboard hits rocks, rescue teams on scene

Doctors oppose bill giving emergency dispatchers more authority

E-Land World CEO gives update on recovery following devastating logistics center fire

Gov't investigation finds widespread labor abuses against foreign workers

Related Stories

Chinese cargo ship sinks off Gageo Island

Fishing vessel capsizes near South Jeolla, captain dead and two missing

Fishing boat capsizes, 3 rescued, 9 still missing

Ship with 267 aboard hits rocks, rescue teams on scene

Four dead, 14 injured as fishing boat capsizes off Korea's southwestern coast
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)