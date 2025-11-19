Gov't investigation finds widespread labor abuses against foreign workers
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 20:21
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
A sweeping government investigation has found widespread labor abuses against foreign workers in Korea, with officials reporting that 93 percent of inspected workplaces violated labor laws.
The Ministry of Employment and Labor on Wednesday released the findings of two rounds of inspections conducted in April and September at 196 workplaces deemed vulnerable to worker mistreatment. Investigators uncovered violations at 182 of them, totaling 846 breaches.
The most common violations were unpaid wages at 123 workplaces, excessive working hours at 65, failure to provide breaks or holidays at 22, and assault or discriminatory treatment at 10. Unpaid wages totaled 1.7 billion won ($1.16 million).
The ministry issued 844 corrective orders to the 182 workplaces where violations were detected. Of the 123 workplaces with unpaid wages, 103 paid 1.27 billion won out of the 1.7 billion won owed.
Criminal charges followed in cases involving serious offenses. A company in South Chungcheong was referred to prosecutors after assaulting a foreign worker over product defects. Another company in Gangwon failed to pay 110 million won in wages between December last year and March this year, citing business difficulties, and ignored a correction order, leading to its referral to prosecutors.
According to local media reports, one company manager assaulted two foreign employees by striking them on the head with a bare hand between March and April, citing defects in their work and their proximity to dangerous machinery. The manager reportedly claimed the assault was intended for safety, saying, “You shouldn’t get hurt after coming all the way here to earn money.”
Other violations included failing to enroll foreign workers in mandatory insurance programs, such as the departure guarantee insurance, or failing to meet the dormitory facility standards required under the Act on the Employment of Foreign Workers. Three workplaces that hired foreign workers without employment permits were slapped with restrictions on future employment permits.
The ministry said the inspections confirmed the poor working conditions faced by many foreign workers and vowed to thoroughly verify whether corrective orders are followed. Workplaces deemed likely to commit repeat violations will face additional inspections.
The ministry will also share the findings with workplaces employing large numbers of foreign workers, local governments and foreign worker support centers to encourage voluntary efforts to improve labor conditions.
“There can be no distinction between Korean and foreign workers in protecting basic labor rights,” Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon said. “We will establish an integrated support system for all foreign workers.”
