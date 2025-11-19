Japanese woman attempts to enter BTS member Jungkook's home
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 14:34
A Japanese woman attempted to break into BTS member Jungkook’s home earlier this month, police confirmed Wednesday.
Yongsan Police Precinct in central Seoul is investigating the woman on suspicion of attempted trespassing.
The woman is accused of repeatedly pressing the door’s digital keypad at Jungkook’s residence between Wednesday and Friday. The report was filed on Friday.
It is not yet known whether the woman has left Korea. Police said they will begin by questioning the victim to establish the facts.
This is not the first attempted break-in at Jungkook’s home. A Korean woman was caught in the act after entering the parking lot of his residence in August and was referred to prosecutors last month. A Chinese woman who repeatedly pressed the electronic door lock on the day Jungkook was discharged from the military in June was given a suspension of indictment in September.
Following the incidents, Jungkook issued a stern warning during a livestream on Sept. 1.
Referring to the August case, he said, “I was watching everything on my home surveillance camera. When the police arrived, she tried to flee in a panic, opening the door to the basement parking lot.
“She said she was my friend,” Jungkook continued. “ARMY [the name of BTS’s fandom] is like family and friends to me, but it was still unfortunate. I’m grateful for the support, but this isn’t it.”
He went on to say that he will continue to report trespassers.
“If you come find me, I’ll lock you in,” Jungkook said. “Everything is recorded, so the evidence is all there and you’ll just get dragged away. If you set foot in my parking lot, you’re not getting out unless I open the door. If you don’t want to end up at a police station, never come here.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]

