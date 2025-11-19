Jin Air passenger assaults flight attendant during flight
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 20:13
A passenger assaulted a flight attendant during an in-flight incident on Jin Air on Monday, causing them to bleed, according to the airline industry on Wednesday.
The incident took place aboard Jin Air flight LJ073, which departed from Busan and was en route to Cebu at around 11 p.m. on Monday.
A passenger who was being restrained during an altercation with another passenger struck the flight attendant. The flight attendant reportedly suffered injuries, including bruising and bleeding.
The airline separated the passenger and moved them to an isolated seat. The flight continued to Cebu without an emergency landing, and the passenger was handed over to airport police upon arrival.
Under Article 43 of the Aviation Security Act, assaulting a flight crew member in a way that threatens the safety of the aircraft or passengers is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
“This is a serious violation that can severely impact aviation safety and security,” a Jin Air spokesperson said. “We plan to take firm legal action against the passenger.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)