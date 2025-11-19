 Ship with 267 aboard hits rocks, rescue teams on scene
A passenger ship carrying 267 people crashed into a rock islet near Jangsan Island off the coast of Sinan, South Jeolla late Wednesday, with the Coast Guard immediately launching a rescue operation, according to authorities Wednesday.
 
The passenger ship, en route to Mokpo, departed from Jeju Island on 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. It hit a rock islet at around 8:10 p.m. and sent a distress signal to the Coast Guard.
 
Among the 267 people, around 240 are passengers and others are staff of the ship. No casualties were reported as of press time.
 
The Coast Guard immediately dispatched personnel to conduct rescue operations, with teams arriving at the scene at 8:40 p.m., and two tugboats due to arrive at 9:40 p.m. 
 
There are currently no signs of water filling the ship nor any signs of fire aboard the deck, according to the Coast Guard.
 

