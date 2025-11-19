 Police investigate death of older couple found in Uiseong County
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 17:09
[JOONGANG ILBO]

An older couple were found dead in their home in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang, with police launching an investigation, authorities said Wednesday.
 
The bodies of two people, both with fatal stab wounds, were discovered at around 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday in a villa in Uiseong-eup, according to police. Police believe the case involves foul play.
 

Police had already been investigating when they received a report that the couple’s son-in-law had gone missing. While tracing the son-in-law’s movements, officers found him dead at a motel in Busan around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday.
 
After the deceased couple's daughter, who was married to the son-in-law, reported being unable to contact her parents, police searched the couple's residence in Uiseong County and confirmed they had died. 
 
“There was no suicide note found,” a police official said. “We are investigating with all possibilities in mind.”
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
