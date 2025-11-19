Seven workers injured after walkway collapses at S-Oil construction site
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 20:13
Seven workers were injured at a petrochemical construction site in Ulsan on Wednesday.
A steel platform gave way at 5:02 p.m. on Wednesday at the Shaheen Project Package 1 site — operated by S-Oil — in Ulju County, Ulsan, according to the Ulsan Fire Department and other authorities.
The platform had served as a walkway connecting two separate containers.
Seven workers who had been standing on the platform fell approximately two meters (6.5 feet) and were injured. Two of them were taken to a hospital, though all sustained minor injuries.
At the time of the incident, the workers were reportedly waiting on the platform as part of their end-of-shift procedures.
Police and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the collapse.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
