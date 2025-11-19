Woman on trial for involvement in Cambodian romance scam pleads for leniency due to pregnancy
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 10:58
A woman accused of being a member of a voice phishing ring based in Cambodia pleaded for leniency at trial, citing her pregnancy, after prosecutors sought an 8-year prison sentence.
The Seoul Eastern District Court held a final hearing on Tuesday for the woman surnamed Jeong, who was indicted on charges of joining and operating a criminal organization.
Jeong is accused of working as a romance team call operator at the so-called Hanya Call Center, a phishing syndicate reportedly led by a foreign national known by the nickname “Ma Dong-seok.” She allegedly helped defraud 11 victims out of around 500 million won ($340,000) between September 2024 and May 2025.
Initially indicted in June and detained, Jeong was later released due to her pregnancy and appeared in court without detention. Prosecutors requested an 8-year prison term and 53.81 million won to be forfeited.
In her final statement, Jeong tearfully said, “My husband was sentenced to 11 years in prison, and I, too, am facing punishment. I’m asking for one more chance because I have a daughter to raise. I’m asking for leniency not just for myself but as a mother who wishes to re-enter society with dignity. I deeply acknowledge and regret my wrongdoing.”
The judge asked if her due date was Jan. 20, to which Jeong confirmed, and noted that the court could not delay sentencing until after the birth. The ruling is scheduled for Dec. 19.
Prosecutors also sought a 12-year prison sentence, a fine of 920 million won and the forfeiture of 53.52 million won for a man also surnamed Jeong, who allegedly served as the team leader of the romance scam unit. His sentence will also be handed down on Dec. 19.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
