More in Social Affairs

YouTuber GooJeYeok retires from broadcasting after being found guilty of extortion

Korean anchovy fishers rediscover pride in centuries-old craft after global recognition

Real estate market defies post-Oct. 15 expectations as interest in lower-priced apartments in Seoul surges

Top court upholds fine for man who blocked in neighbor with household items

Soldier arrested for leaving wife to suffer without treatment for bedsores for 3 months