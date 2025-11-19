 YouTuber GooJeYeok retires from broadcasting after being found guilty of extortion
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 09:21
Lee Jun-hee, known by his YouTube channel name GooJeYeok, appears before the prosecutors' office as he heads to the Suwon District Court in Gyeonggi, to attend an arrest warrant hearing on July 26, 2024. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

YouTuber GooJeYeok, who was sentenced to prison for blackmailing mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang, has announced his retirement from broadcasting.
 
GooJeYeok, whose real name is Lee Jun-hee, posted a statement on his YouTube channel via a legal representative on Monday. The YouTuber is currently detained at Suwon Detention Center.
 

Related Article

 
In the post, Lee wrote, “I started my channel with the aim of helping those who were wronged, but in the process, I ended up hurting many people. I ought to personally apologize to each of those affected, but I regret that I cannot do so while serving a 14-month sentence at Suwon Detention Center.
 
“Many people have spoken out about the harm they’ve suffered due to my YouTube activities,” the post continued. “In order to ease their pain, the least I can do is to apologize and step away from broadcasting. I offer a public apology to the victims and promise not to return to YouTube regardless of the outcome of my trial.
 
Lee also claimed that since his arrest on blackmail and other charges, cases from years ago that had already been closed were being reinvestigated and brought to trial. He added that not only he, but also his acquaintances, had repeatedly been summoned by prosecutors and police.
 
“Given the harm caused by my channel, and the likelihood of further harm from my past content, I have decided to make all of my videos private,” he said.
 
“Though I would like to correct the clear misinformation about the charges I’m facing, I fear even that could hurt others. I will present my side of the story in court, with my lawyer. Regardless of whether I am found guilty, I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt by my actions on YouTube,” he said.
 
On Oct. 27, the Seoul Central District Court ordered Lee to pay 75 million won ($51,000) in damages in a civil suit filed by Tzuyang.
 
Earlier, Tzuyang claimed on her channel that she endured four years of physical abuse and threats from her ex-boyfriend, and that Lee and others extorted 55 million won from her in exchange for not exposing details of her private life. She later filed a civil suit seeking damages.
 
Separately, Lee was also convicted on criminal charges of blackmailing Tzuyang and, in September, received a three-year prison sentence on appeal.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
