Returning home …

The government’s successful annulment of the ICSID ruling in the Lone Star dispute lifted a liability that could have reached nearly 400 billion won ($216.5 million) with interest, easing longstanding concerns over Korea’s vulnerability in investor-state disputes. Yet controversy persists over the dropped appeal in the Daejang-dong case, where private developers earned 780 billion won and only a fraction was recognized as criminal profit. The decision triggered internal resistance within the prosecution, political backlash and growing public distrust, highlighting unresolved questions about accountability and asset recovery. [PARK YONG-SEOK]