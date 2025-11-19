 Returning home …
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Returning home …

Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 20:30
 
The government’s successful annulment of the ICSID ruling in the Lone Star dispute lifted a liability that could have reached nearly 400 billion won ($216.5 million) with interest, easing longstanding concerns over Korea’s vulnerability in investor-state disputes. Yet controversy persists over the dropped appeal in the Daejang-dong case, where private developers earned 780 billion won and only a fraction was recognized as criminal profit. The decision triggered internal resistance within the prosecution, political backlash and growing public distrust, highlighting unresolved questions about accountability and asset recovery. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Returning home …

Wednesday's fortune: Stay calm and avoid overexerting yourself

Feel wronged? Send a memo…

Tuesday's fortune: Focus on yourself and those close to you

Barometer of public sentiment…

Related Stories

Sorry for the nonsense...

After giving a gift…

That didn't last long

Seeking attention?

River of fairness...
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)