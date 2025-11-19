 Wednesday's fortune: Stay calm and avoid overexerting yourself
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 05:00
NewJeans' Danielle was born in the Year of the Rooster. On Wednesday, she should take responsibility for her own health. [NEWS1]

Calmness and the avoidance of exertion are common across today's signs. Many are advised to show gratitude for the simple joys in life today. Your fortune for Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.
 
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 North
🔹 Age is a badge of honor
🔹 You may play the emotional anchor in the family
🔹 The right tasks may naturally fall into place
🔹 Leadership inspires momentum today
🔹 Blend ideas to create meaningful progress
🔹 You shine today — expect success
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 A welcome message or news may arrive
🔹 Blood ties feel stronger than ever
🔹 Your partner remains your biggest ally
🔹 Something — or someone — may captivate you
🔹 Minds and hearts align naturally
🔹 Love today needs a gentle push-and-pull
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Double gains may be possible
🔹 Awaited news or progress may come
🔹 Trust your intuition — it guides well
🔹 What’s tangled may finally loosen
🔹 Don’t postpone today’s important tasks
🔹 You may secure both principle and benefit
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Pay close attention to your body’s signals
🔹 Eat well even if appetite dips
🔹 Remember: children eventually leave your arms
🔹 Avoid starting new ventures — stay still
🔹 Avoid confrontation; take detours
🔹 If you can’t avoid it, embrace it lightly
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 Life may feel filled with small joys
🔹 Today is the best day to live fully
🔹 Simply being alive is a blessing
🔹 Luck may stand on your side
🔹 Expect simple but certain delights
🔹 Capture meaningful moments
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 North
🔹 Seek medical attention early if needed
🔹 Aches and pains come with age — be gentle
🔹 Don’t let small issues grow large
🔹 Defense is better than offense today
🔹 Avoid attention — stay low-key
🔹 Guard against minor injuries
 
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Delegate rather than handling things yourself
🔹 Avoid crowded or busy places
🔹 Unexpected tasks or changes may arise
🔹 Be careful not to lose or damage items
🔹 Small annoyances may appear — stay calm
🔹 Meeting a friend may lift your mood
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Gains outweigh losses today
🔹 A peaceful, pleasant day awaits
🔹 Plans may move smoothly like wind-filled sails
🔹 The process may be tiring, but results are good
🔹 Communication with seniors improves
🔹 Cool-toned clothing brings luck
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Choose generosity over receiving
🔹 Don’t be upset by trivial matters
🔹 Give what should be given; accept what comes
🔹 A single choice may shape your path
🔹 Participate in group tasks — don’t skip
🔹 Relax with a drama or music
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 Take responsibility for your own health
🔹 What you see may differ from what you hear
🔹 Older methods may suit you better than new ones
🔹 Work smoothly with the right partner
🔹 Look nearby instead of far away
🔹 Don’t cling too tightly to friends
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Favorable ties with wealth may appear
🔹 Useful news or opportunities may come
🔹 Hard work produces positive results
🔹 You’re more likely to succeed than fail
🔹 Growth, not decline, defines today
🔹 A small financial gain may arise
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Keep things simple — avoid overthinking
🔹 Enjoy solitude instead of resisting it
🔹 Many branches make the winds stronger
🔹 Stay neutral when caught between sides
🔹 Finish tasks before others do
🔹 Protect what’s rightfully yours
 
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
