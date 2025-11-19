Wednesday's fortune: Stay calm and avoid overexerting yourself
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 North
🔹 Age is a badge of honor
🔹 You may play the emotional anchor in the family
🔹 The right tasks may naturally fall into place
🔹 Leadership inspires momentum today
🔹 Blend ideas to create meaningful progress
🔹 You shine today — expect success
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 A welcome message or news may arrive
🔹 Blood ties feel stronger than ever
🔹 Your partner remains your biggest ally
🔹 Something — or someone — may captivate you
🔹 Minds and hearts align naturally
🔹 Love today needs a gentle push-and-pull
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Double gains may be possible
🔹 Awaited news or progress may come
🔹 Trust your intuition — it guides well
🔹 What’s tangled may finally loosen
🔹 Don’t postpone today’s important tasks
🔹 You may secure both principle and benefit
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Pay close attention to your body’s signals
🔹 Eat well even if appetite dips
🔹 Remember: children eventually leave your arms
🔹 Avoid starting new ventures — stay still
🔹 Avoid confrontation; take detours
🔹 If you can’t avoid it, embrace it lightly
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 Life may feel filled with small joys
🔹 Today is the best day to live fully
🔹 Simply being alive is a blessing
🔹 Luck may stand on your side
🔹 Expect simple but certain delights
🔹 Capture meaningful moments
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 North
🔹 Seek medical attention early if needed
🔹 Aches and pains come with age — be gentle
🔹 Don’t let small issues grow large
🔹 Defense is better than offense today
🔹 Avoid attention — stay low-key
🔹 Guard against minor injuries
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Delegate rather than handling things yourself
🔹 Avoid crowded or busy places
🔹 Unexpected tasks or changes may arise
🔹 Be careful not to lose or damage items
🔹 Small annoyances may appear — stay calm
🔹 Meeting a friend may lift your mood
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Gains outweigh losses today
🔹 A peaceful, pleasant day awaits
🔹 Plans may move smoothly like wind-filled sails
🔹 The process may be tiring, but results are good
🔹 Communication with seniors improves
🔹 Cool-toned clothing brings luck
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Choose generosity over receiving
🔹 Don’t be upset by trivial matters
🔹 Give what should be given; accept what comes
🔹 A single choice may shape your path
🔹 Participate in group tasks — don’t skip
🔹 Relax with a drama or music
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 Take responsibility for your own health
🔹 What you see may differ from what you hear
🔹 Older methods may suit you better than new ones
🔹 Work smoothly with the right partner
🔹 Look nearby instead of far away
🔹 Don’t cling too tightly to friends
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Favorable ties with wealth may appear
🔹 Useful news or opportunities may come
🔹 Hard work produces positive results
🔹 You’re more likely to succeed than fail
🔹 Growth, not decline, defines today
🔹 A small financial gain may arise
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Keep things simple — avoid overthinking
🔹 Enjoy solitude instead of resisting it
🔹 Many branches make the winds stronger
🔹 Stay neutral when caught between sides
🔹 Finish tasks before others do
🔹 Protect what’s rightfully yours
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
