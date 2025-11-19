 Son Heung-min testifies in trial of woman who blackmailed him with fake pregnancy
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Son Heung-min testifies in trial of woman who blackmailed him with fake pregnancy

Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 13:28 Updated: 19 Nov. 2025, 13:47
National team football player Son Heung-min reacts after an exhibition match against Ghana at the World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 18. [NEWS1]

National team football player Son Heung-min reacts after an exhibition match against Ghana at the World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 18. [NEWS1]

 
Son Heung-min, the captain of Korea’s national football team and forward for Los Angeles FC, appeared in court on Wednesday as a witness in the trial of a woman accused of blackmailing him by falsely claiming she was pregnant with his child.
 
The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing for a woman surnamed Yang, who was indicted on charges of blackmail and attempted blackmail against Son. She is currently in detention.
 

Related Article

 
Son's testimony lasted about 50 minutes. The hearing was closed to the public, with both media and spectators barred from the courtroom.
 
During the witness examination, the court ordered Yang to be placed in a separate room, so the two did not face each other during the proceedings.
 
Yang is accused of sending Son an ultrasound image in June last year and threatening to reveal that she was carrying his child unless he paid her money. She is charged with extorting 300 million won ($204,500) from him.
 
Yang initially attempted to demand money from another man by telling him she was pregnant, but she dropped the attempt when he did not respond, according to prosecutors. She then falsely claimed to Son’s side that she was pregnant and received 300 million won, which she allegedly spent on luxury goods.
 
A woman surnamed Yang, and her partner, a man surnamed Yong, accused of blackmailing national team football player Son Heung-min, attend a warrant hearing at Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 17. [NEWS1]

A woman surnamed Yang, and her partner, a man surnamed Yong, accused of blackmailing national team football player Son Heung-min, attend a warrant hearing at Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 17. [NEWS1]

 
Yang later fell into financial difficulty. Between March and May this year, she and her partner, Yong, allegedly tried to extort an additional 70 million won from Son by threatening to reveal details about the supposed pregnancy and abortion to the media and Son’s family. That attempt failed.
 
Prosecutors indicted both Yang and Yong in June. At her first trial on Oct. 17, Yang denied the conspiracy and attempted blackmail charges but deferred comment on the initial 300 million won extortion, saying she would clarify her stance at a later date. Yong admitted to all charges.
 
The court is currently proceeding with separate trials for Yang and Yong.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Korea Son Heung-min trial witness blackmail LAFC testimony

More in Football

Son Heung-min testifies in trial of woman who blackmailed him with fake pregnancy

Lee Kang-in to Lee Tae-seok: A goal 18 years in the making

Korea eke out 1-0 win over Ghana in last match of 2025

Korea beat Ghana 1-0 to bring curtain down on 2025 — as it happened

Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung score as Korea beat Bolivia 2-0 — as it happened

Related Stories

Son Heung-min to throw first pitch at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 27

Even without Son and Bouanga, LAFC extends winning streak

Son's goal-scoring streak snapped at 4, but LAFC still win

Son Heung-min's LAFC jersey best-selling sports uniform worldwide: Report

Police accused of violating rights of woman embroiled in Son Heung-min extortion case
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)