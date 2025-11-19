Football superstar Ronaldo joins Saudi crown prince during a White House visit

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was at the White House on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump hosted a glitzy dinner to honor Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.Ronaldo was seated near the front of the East Room — along with major business leaders such as Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla founder Elon Musk — not far from where the president and crown prince gave remarks to officials from both nations.Trump, in his speech, made a point of recognizing Ronaldo, who has been the face of the Saudi football league since joining Al-Nassr FC at the end of 2022 on a reported $200 million-a-year contract. Al Nassr is majority owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that the crown prince chairs.The 40-year-old Portuguese football star signed a two-year extension in June with the club.Trump thanked the athlete for attending. He said that his youngest son, Barron, is a “big fan” of Ronaldo, and that the 19-year-old was excited to meet the football player.“Barron got to meet him. And I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just [because] I introduced you [to him],” Trump said.Crown Prince Mohammed was visiting the White House for the first time since a period of diplomatic isolation that began in 2018 after Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents in a consulate office in Istanbul. U.S. intelligence agencies determined that Prince Mohammed likely directed the operation. He has denied involvement in the killing.It was a rare U.S. visit for Ronaldo, who hasn’t played in the country since 2014.In 2017, German newsmagazine Der Spiegel reported that Ronaldo had years earlier paid $375,000 in hush money to a woman who accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. Ronaldo’s lawyers maintained that the sex was consensual, and no criminal charges were ever filed.Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup after FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, shaped a fast-track bidding process two years ago that helped ensure there was no rival bid.Ronaldo promoted that bid, saying last December when Saudi Arabia was confirmed as the host, “After what I've seen, I’m more convinced that 2034 will be the best World Cup ever.”Ronaldo is set to play for a record sixth time at the World Cup next year after Portugal qualified on Sunday for the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. However, he likely will be banned by FIFA from playing in Portugal’s first game next June after last week, when he got his first red card in 23 seasons playing for the national team.Portugal will learn its World Cup opponents on Dec. 5 at the tournament draw, which Trump is set to attend at the Kennedy Center in Washington.Trump has closely associated himself with the 2026 World Cup. In the Oval Office, he has a copy of the golden trophy lent to him by Infantino.AP